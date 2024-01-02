Chinese President Xi Jinping continues relentless anti-corruption campaigns, resulting in growing uncertainties within the party and persistent concerns for the country’s economic future. Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has used various movements to solidify his authority and ensure loyalty through intimidation.

The anti-corruption campaign has led to ceaseless purges and disciplinary actions, punishing approximately 5 million people on charges ranging from abuse of power to bureaucracy. This summer, industries such as finance, food, healthcare, semiconductors, and sports were targeted, resulting in the dismissal of senior officials and executives. Officials from the ministries of foreign affairs and defense were also abruptly dismissed, raising suspicions of purges at the highest levels.

While some indicators suggest a decline in corruption under Xi, there are other signs that corruption has been pushed deeper into the shadows rather than being effectively curbed. This has created a persistent unease within the party, making members reluctant to act decisively amid growing economic challenges.

Critics argue that the ongoing campaign reflects Xi’s reluctance to embrace structural changes and greater transparency necessary for cleaner governance, instead blaming personal moral failings. This approach has allowed Xi to consolidate and anchor his authority, promoting loyalty to himself through intimidation.

While some argue that the corruption crackdown is necessary to maintain one-party rule, others believe that it stifles policy debate and decision-making within the party and contributes to a cautious approach among bureaucrats. As China’s economic challenges continue to grow, the relentless purges raise concerns about the ability of lower-level officials to make decisive decisions.

The continued slowdown in China’s economy has heightened the risks and challenges facing the country. Xi Jinping has shown no sign of retreating from the anti-corruption campaign and remains committed to maintaining constant pressure to ensure the party’s strength and purity.

As long as there are soil and conditions for corruption to arise, Xi Jinping is determined that the fight against corruption cannot stop for a moment. This commitment to ceaseless purges raises questions about the future of China’s governance and economy under the relentless approach of the Chinese leader.

