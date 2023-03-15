Handpicked and with reference to hooks and cost traps – the tariffs in our overview show the really best tariffs of the month. We stagger them according to price levels up to 5, 10, 20 and 30 euros. Some of the tariffs shown here even offer unlimited data volume – but only if you can live with the O2 network. We show alternatives in the Telekom and Vodafone networks elsewhere for unlimited data volume from 30 euros.

All tariffs shown here can be canceled monthly and are SIM-only, i.e. without a smartphone. We show the best value for money in the respective network for each price category.

We also research information on download speeds and cost traps such as data automation. You can take your phone number with you for all offers. The provider gives more details when the tariff is concluded.

Free tariffs: For 0 euros



If you are not sure whether you are in the O2network has good reception, you can try the network for free. O2 continues to offer a free test SIM. The tariff offers unlimited 5G data volume (max. 500 MBit/s) as well as telephony and SMS flat rates for one month. It is not possible to apply for an E-SIM. After the test phase, the tariff ends automatically. There are no additional monthly costs.

200 Mbytes (max. 25 MBit/s) and a free SIM card are permanently available free of charge from the O2 brand net club. There is no connection price. If you want to use the card to make calls, you pay 9 cents per minute via prepaid. There are no cost traps. If the included data volume is used up, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbit/s. However, there is a catch: net club sends you promotional SMS to your phone number.

Up to 5 euros



Drillisch brand Sim.de currently offers 5 GB (max. 50 MBit/s) as well as a telephony and SMS flat rate in the O2network for 5 euros per month. You can cancel the tariff monthly. You pay a one-time fee of 20 euros for the connection. As with all Drillisch brands, the following applies: Attention, automatic data. The provider books an additional 200 MB for 2 euros up to three times a month on the user account when the included data volume is exhausted. Users can deactivate the automatic function in the customer portal.

Im Telekomnetwork, the discounters Penny and Rewe have been offering the best tariffs up to 5 euros for months. Via Congstar, customers receive 1 GB (max. 25 MBit/s) data volume and 100 free minutes for 5 euros every four weeks. 7.50 euros starting credit at Penny and 10 euros starting credit at Rewe are credited to the customer account. If you port your number, you will receive an additional 10 euros as a credit. The connection price is a one-off fee of 10 euros.

In the D network, so at Vodafone or Telekom, offers Freenet Mobile the best mobile phone tariff under 5 euros. Here you get 1 GB (max. 25 MBit/s) and 100 free minutes as well as 100 free SMS for 5 euros per month. A one-off connection fee of 20 euros is due for the tariff. Termination is possible on a monthly basis.

Up to 10 euros



Im O2-Mains leads Sim.de with his deal. Here you get 16 GB (max. 50 MBit/s) for 9 euros per month. Flat rates for SMS and telephony are included. If you want to cancel monthly, you pay a one-time fee of 20 euros for the connection.

Telekom-Daughter Fraenk has been offering 7 instead of 5 GB (max. 25 MBit/s) for 10 euros per month since December 2022. The brand is finally catching up on the market alongside Vodafone and O2. But is that enough? With the codes HAGR5 or SEBD45 there is another gigabyte on top of it. And if you refer friends, you get even more data volume. There is an additional permanent GByte of data volume for the mobile Internet for each recruitment. If the friend stays with the provider for at least six months, you keep the additional data volume permanently. You can expand your inclusive data volume to up to 13 GB. The mobile phone tariff can be canceled monthly and has no connection fee. You can apply for, cancel and manage the tariff via your own app. Even payment via PayPal is possible with this mobile phone contract. It is possible to take your phone number with you from Telekom. If you switch from congstar, you cannot take your phone number with you.

Im Vodafonenetwork offers Simon Mobile the best deal up to 10 euros for the thirteenth month in a row. It offers 10 GB (max. 50 MBit/s) including telephony and SMS flat rate for 9 euros per month. New customers receive with code DEAL10 also 10 GB extra in the first three months. The deal is valid until March 15, 2023. There is no connection price. The following providers are excluded from phone number portability: Congstar, picture mobile, Fraenk, Freenet, Othello, Puremobile, Telekom and Vodafone. If you still want the tariff, you have to pay 12 euros a month for the same offer with a new phone number or take your phone number to an approved provider and then to it Simon Mobile exchange. From Drillisch brands like Sim.de or Handyvertrag.de is number portability Simon Mobile possible.

Up to 20 euros



Anyone who has more data volume in the O2Network wants should be at the Freenet brand Mega Sim stop by. There is a contract with telephony and SMS flat rate and 40 GB (max. 225 MBit/s) for 20 euros. There is currently no connection price.

The Drillisch brand offers 50 GB, but only a maximum of 50 Mbit/s in the download Handyvertrag.de. There you get data volume as well as SMS and telephony flat rates for 20 euros per month. The connection price is a one-off fee of 20 euros.

Alternatively there is Mega Sim on the O2 network this week unlimited data volume (max. 10 MBit/s) for 20 euros per month. Flat rates for SMS and telephony are included, the connection price is a one-time fee of 40 euros. A flexible contract start is possible up to 70 days in the future.

For over a year there has been D network more than 25 GB for a maximum of 20 euros: Klarmobil brand Dr. Sim now offers 30 GB (max. 50 MBit/s) for 20 euros per month. Flat rates for SMS and telephony are included. There is no connection price.

Anyone who wants a higher download rate in the Vodafone-Mains wants should at Freenet Mobile stop by. Here you get 25 GB (max. 100 MBit/s) for 20 euros per month. The tariff includes a flat rate for telephony and SMS. The connection price is a one-time fee of 30 euros. If you want to cancel, you can do so monthly up to two weeks before the contract is extended.

Vodafone offers the fastest download rate among the monthly cancellable tariffs. The prepaid tariff Callya Digital offers 15 GB 5G (max. 500 MBit/s) for 20 euros. However, Vodafone debits every four weeks, so you pay about 13 contributions per year. There are no one-time connection costs. Termination is possible monthly with a notice period of one month to extend the contract. Anyone who orders by March 8th will also receive a Best Choice voucher worth 15 euros.

Up to 30 euros



The offer with the best value for money in the O2-Netz has been called for over a year Freenet Funk. There is unlimited data volume (max. 225 MBit/s). You pay 1 euro per day for unlimited LTE. If you can manage with 1 GB per day, you can adjust your tariff daily for the following day. Then you only pay 70 cents per day. Attention: If the gigabyte is used up, you cannot “quickly” switch to the unlimited option, but surf at edge speed until midnight. We therefore recommend that you rather count on the unlimited option. Telephony and SMS flat rates are always included. The offer can be canceled daily. If you cancel, you no longer have a contract the very next day.

If you want to pay less, you can get a freenet brand Mega Sim 120 GB (max. 225 MBit/s) for 25 euros per month in the O2 network. Flat rates for telephony and SMS are included. The connection price is 10 euros.

Im Telekomnetwork, there are so-called plus cards. If you book the Magenta Mobil XL tariff with a total of six people, you will receive unlimited 5G data volume per person as well as flat rates for SMS and telephony for around 24 euros per month. The six people can be friends, family or acquaintances. The important thing is that there are six people. If there are fewer, everyone pays proportionally more.

In the web Vodafone there is currently no monthly terminable tariff that offers more than 30 GB for up to 30 euros per month. Here dr. Sim with 30 GB (max. 50 MBit/s) for 20 euros is currently the best offer.

What is the best fare?



Tariffs that can be canceled on a monthly basis offer greater flexibility compared to fixed-term contracts. On the other hand, fixed-term contracts are often more attractive when they are offered. One of the best contracts was in November 2021 and May 2022 from Freenet (formerly Mobilcom-Debitel). Here you could secure 50 GB in the Vodafone or Telekom network for 15 euros a month; including flat rates for telephony and SMS. If you can, you should switch to a contract that can be terminated monthly and then hit Black Week 2022.

Which network is good?



Depending on where you live in Germany, the network can be very different. In Munich, for example, O2 is excellent in the inner city area, but not usable in the subway and on the edge of the stand. Vodafone offers high coverage throughout Germany; as well as the Telekom network. If you really want to be sure whether the network is good at the desired location, you can always find a network coverage map from the respective provider. You should also ask friends and family for advice on whether they have good reception in the desired network.

What is the difference between monthly billing and every four weeks?



Some tariffs are not billed by calendar month, but every four weeks. Here the bill is issued every 28 days, which is a bit more expensive in practice.

