The best multi-tools for the workshop

A rotating multifunction tool should not be missing in any workshop. Probably the best-known name in this area is Dremel. However, the devices of this brand are usually the most expensive products and there are also significantly cheaper alternatives from around 37 euros. You can find out here whether these are any good.

Electric multifunction tools: what is relevant?

Electric multifunction tools are used, among other things Cutting, drilling, engraving, grinding and polishing. Devices from different manufacturers are a dime a dozen and the question arises as to how much you have to invest for a decent device. To give you an overview of the differences in the various price ranges, we have selected and compared offers for a model from the brand manufacturer Dremel and two cheaper alternatives.



The devices differ in their processing, the required performance and variable speed as well as in the scope of the supplied accessories. As far as the intended use is concerned, you should be aware of whether you are using a really mobile device battery pack needs, which usually has less power than one with a plug.

The original: Dremel 4250

The company Dremel is no longer an insider tip, but an established brand. The biggest advantage of this device is that there are tons of matching accessories. The Dremel 4250 you can currently get for about 92 Euro (View listing on Amazon). There is also an accessory set with 35 parts. Here you get first-class quality, but the device is by far the most expensive in this comparison.

The Dremel 4250 comes with it anyway 35 accessories. There is no suitcase for this, but there is one Softbagwhich is also suitable for permanent storage. Amazon customers are satisfied and give it a first-class 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 700 reviews.



Advantages:

powerful at a relatively low volume, good feel and workmanship designed for longer use, durable

Disadvantages:

Compact, inexpensive and with battery: Black+Decker BCRT8IK

If you often have to work on the go, then a device with a battery is ideal. The brand manufacturer Black+Decker offers a corresponding device with the model BCRT8IK. Despite the extensive 52-piece accessory package, you only just pay for it on Amazon 50 Euro (View listing on Amazon).

The model of the American manufacturer Black+Decker is the only model in this compilation with battery pack. It will charged via USB and offers you not only a 52-piece accessory set but also an integrated one LED light to illuminate the work surface. Amazon customers are satisfied and give it a good 4.2 out of 5 stars from over 200 reviews.



Advantages:

good workmanship compact and transportable thanks to the rechargeable battery can also be used on the go transport case and extensive accessories included

Disadvantages:

relatively little power due to battery not designed for long use

Budget-Multifunktionswerkzeug: Goxawee G4007

Attention, price breakers: You can get the multifunction tool from Goxawee from Amazon with a 140-piece accessory set at a bargain price of around 37 Euro (View listing on Amazon).

Compared to the SPTA, you save a few more euros here, but there are a few fewer accessories. The sensible accessories like that Attachment for drilling and the flexible Welle are also here. Also, unlike the SPTA, you get one too carrying case in addition. In terms of performance, this model can also keep up with the original Dremel. Amazon customers are satisfied and give it a good 4.1 out of 5 stars from over 5,000 reviews.



Advantages:

good performance with high running smoothness at low noise level large accessory package including carrying case

Disadvantages:

The processing of the accessories is rather moderate and gets hot quickly

