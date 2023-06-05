5 year guarantee – for the good feeling of security

Quality that inspires. A life long!

5-year guarantee on the IDEAL document shredders

Shred and shred and shred. No problem at all with the IDEAL document shredders. Because these devices work reliably over many years of work. You protect data ideally and absolutely GDPR-compliant. IDEAL underpins the demand for the highest product quality and customer satisfaction with a 5-year guarantee, which automatically guarantees customers 60 months of peace of mind from the date of purchase. No ifs and buts!

The IDEAL document shredders made in Germany meet the highest standards. With the 5-year guarantee, you can rely on the craftsmanship of the 40 high-quality document shredder models year after year. Because they are the result of many years of experience and special know-how in development and production. The document shredders from IDEAL impress with top quality “Made in Germany” – which, in addition to comprehensive security, also includes the highest precision, maximum performance and lasting reliability.

This 5-year guarantee is available to the customer free of charge when purchasing the respective document shredder model on top. IDEAL is setting new standards when it comes to data protection. If a defect occurs within five years of purchasing the respective device, IDEAL will repair it free of charge or replace the shredder. When you buy a document shredder from this guarantee range, you are on the safe side in terms of data protection – and the good feeling of security is included. For safe shredding, you can’t get past this brand.

When it comes to the quality of its IDEAL products, the manufacturer leaves nothing to chance. Before an IDEAL document shredder goes into production, the experienced developers have incorporated all their know-how. Production takes place exclusively at the company headquarters in Balingen – for over 70 years. Therefore, the devices are extremely durable and virtually indestructible.

For seven decades, document shredders and cutting machines for the discerning user in the professional office or in the graphics area have been offered under the IDEAL brand with great success. The IDEAL products meet the highest standards of quality and safety as well as above-average demands in terms of user-friendliness, ease of use, reliability and design. Under IDEAL Health, IDEAL also offers a wide range of solutions for good indoor air with an attractive range of air purifiers and air humidifiers. The IDEAL brand has always stood for the highest quality when it comes to office equipment. Of course, this also applies to the IDEAL air purifiers and humidifiers, which not only impress with their high-quality construction. But the IDEAL products also set a good example when it comes to the responsible use of resources and environmentally friendly production. In general, all products are manufactured in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

