Vitamin pills: Five that don’t work – and three that help

Tablets, capsules, drops: vitamins as dietary supplements are becoming increasingly popular. FOCUS online explains which preparations are useful – and which you can save.

They are supposed to support the immune system or strengthen the bones, some manufacturers even promise protection against infections or cure cancer: According to market studies, vitamin preparations are experiencing a boom. It’s not always just a waste of money – it can also be dangerous.

“Only a few consumers are aware that dietary supplements are not approved medicines, but foodstuffs and are therefore not checked for safety and quality by any authority,” emphasized internist Monika Rau from the University Hospital of Würzburg in an interview with “Spiegel”. Therefore, the thought that you are getting something good with the supplements prevails. However, exactly the opposite could be the case.

“Investigations regularly show that the products available on the market often have too many ingredients,” warns consumer advocate Sabrina Göddertz at “Spiegel”. The recommended daily dose is often exceeded. In addition, the advertising promises are sometimes inadmissible or misleading.

Three out of four Germans swallow dietary supplements

It is worrying when you consider how popular the funds are. This was shown in November by a study by the “Statista” statistics platform, for which more than 5,000 people were interviewed as part of the “Global Consumer Survey”. are particularly widespread

vitamins with 58 percent and

and minerals with 34 percent .

In third place are proteins, which every fifth person eats.

FOCUS online explains which vitamins actually make sense – and which ones you can save on. You can also find out in which amounts the preparations are harmless in the BfR list for the maximum amounts of vitamins and minerals in food supplements.

Which vitamin pills you can do without

With a few exceptions, you can do without vitamins in tablet form – as long as a doctor has not demonstrated a demonstrable deficiency in your blood count. Here are the five most commonly consumed but not needed by healthy people:

1. Multivitamintabletten

Everything they contain can provide a balanced diet. A large US study of 39,000 older women showed a few years ago that the pill users had a greater risk of death than the comparison group that did not take any vitamin pills. In addition, in 2018 a meta-analysis of numerous studies on vitamin supplementation showed that they have no positive effect on cardiovascular diseases.

2. Vitamin A

The cell protection vitamins A, C and E form the most important antioxidants, also known as cell protection vitamins. As radical scavengers, the vitamins fulfill an important task in the organism. Because free radicals are jointly responsible for aging processes and the development of diseases.

Fruit, vegetables and (good) oil actually provide sufficient amounts of these cell protection vitamins. As a dietary supplement, especially in high doses, the vitamins get bad marks from experts: specifically, a long-term study found an increase in lung cancer among smokers who Vitamin A or the precursor beta-carotene revenue. It is also known that even a slight daily overdose of the fat-soluble vitamin A can damage the liver and bones.