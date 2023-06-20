The best-selling Bluetooth speaker on Amazon is only €30

Anker

Bluetooth speakers don’t have to cost a lot of money. One of the best-selling models on Amazon costs just 41.99 euros*. It is currently available with a coupon for only 29.99 euros.

We’re talking about the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker*, which has nearly 83,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and consistently ranks in the top ten best-selling Bluetooth speakers.

Why do Amazon users love the speaker so much? We analyzed the ratings for you and tested the speaker ourselves.

If you don’t have one yet, you probably want one: Bluetooth speakers. Preferably wearable, chic and also affordable. The last point in particular is often a deal breaker, because the parts can easily cost 100.00 euros and more. If this has kept you from buying a Bluetooth speaker, you haven’t discovered Anker’s Soundcore 2 (unlike almost 83,000 convinced Amazon customers).

It is one of the best selling portable speakers on Amazon and one of the top 50 best selling electronics products*. It is almost always among the top ten speaker bestsellers. At a price of only 41.99 euros, it is also quite affordable. And now it’s even cheaper – the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is on sale right now for only €39.99*. The discount of 2.00 euros will be deducted automatically. Your savings: five percent compared to the recommended retail price (RRP).

Lets go on we can do it better? That’s right, because if you also check the Coupon box, a further 25 percent will be deducted from the purchase price, which means that the price for the bestseller falls to just 29.99 euros. Important: The discount is not displayed on the product page even if the coupon is activated. So don’t be surprised if the price doesn’t adjust. You only see the reduced amount during the payment process.

What does the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker do?

The fact that the loudspeaker sells so well is not only due to its low price*. It’s also fabulous looking (it’s available in black, red and blue), incredibly light (it weighs just 360 grams, about the same as a large pack of gummy bears) for maximum portability. The fact that it is dust, rain and snowproof helps with this. But it is much more important that it maintains a stable Bluetooth connection to your devices at a distance of up to 20 meters. The speaker also has a really powerful bass and excellent sound quality with 12W stereo sound.

And what do the Amazon users say about the speaker–Bargain?

Amazon customers are enthusiastic about this. In total, Anker’s Bluetooth speaker has been rated more than 110,000 times, almost 83,000 of them with five stars*. The average rating is 4.6 stars. What do buyers like so much about the budget Bluetooth speaker?

Of course, the top price-performance ratio of the Soundcore is particularly praised. In addition, the high-quality workmanship is positive and the sound quality also satisfies the users. Most of all, however, the users are enthusiastic about the battery life and the easy operation of the Bluetooth speaker. Amazon customer Justme summarizes: “A great little box, which knows how to please with good sound and workmanship. The battery life is great at 20 hours. It doesn’t need to hide from other well-known manufacturers, who usually cost twice or three times as much. A clear recommendation to buy this box!”

We tested Anker’s Soundcore 2 – can we recommend the Bluetooth speaker?

So much in advance: The reviews don’t promise too much. We also bought and tested the Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker from Anker. Operation and setup are easy. It can be easily connected to the laptop, smartphone and tablet and offers a crystal clear sound. A reader pointed out to us that the speaker sounds bassy and shouldn’t have clear highs. Our everyday test did not confirm this. However, it should be noted that the sound of the 42.00 euro speaker probably cannot keep up with premium models. But for its low price, its sound is more than satisfactory. Volume is decent too, and the battery (the speaker comes fully charged, by the way) hasn’t disappointed so far either. The only drawback that we noticed: the case of the Anker Soundcore 2 is prone to fingerprints and streaks, which can easily be removed with a damp cloth. But since we have nothing else to complain about, we can more than recommend the inexpensive Bluetooth speaker*.

