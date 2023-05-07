Bing Chat AI announces the opening of full-person appointments, and will add 4 major functions to challenge ChatGPT in the future

Bing Chat AI lifts the ban｜Since OpenAI’s ChatGPT became popular, new AIs have been emerging on the Internet. Among them, New Bing AI, an artificial intelligence tool developed by Microsoft with the same model, has become a lot of people because of its good functions. The ChatGPT alternative in people’s minds, and earlier, Microsoft suddenly announced a number of New Bing Chat updates, making users who want to experience AI even more excited.



Bing AI is now free of “queuing”!Log in and use

Microsoft suddenly announced earlier today that the waiting list for New Bing has been lifted. Users who want to experience New Bing now only need to log in to their Microsoft account in the Edge browser on the computer host to use New Bing with AI features. Bing, although it has not yet entered the official version, but New Bing has entered the stage of “public beta”.

You only need to log in to your Microsoft account on the Edge browser on the host computer, and you can use New Bing with the AI ​​function (pictured Bing)

(After our own testing, the mobile version of Edge and Bing App can’t be unblocked even after logging in, but after logging in on the computer, the account will be able to use New Bing to chat on the phone and computer)

New Bing welcomes 4 major upgrades in succession

In addition to allowing users who want to experience New Bing to “enter”, Microsoft also announced that New Bing will add more new features from now on. In terms of functions alone, New Bing has even surpassed the current version of ChatGPT that is open to the public. 👇👇👇

【1】Multimodal support

In previous versions of New Bing, Bing would only respond to commands or chat content in text, but from now on, Microsoft has announced that it will add the ability to respond in “Multi Mode” to New Bing, in other words But in addition to text, pictures and even videos can also be included in Bing’s response.

We tested it and asked Bing to find some “Chow Xingchi’s emoticons”, and the response results contained many pictures. (pictured Bing)

In addition to other forms of content appearing in the response, Microsoft also stated that it will add the ability to “view pictures” to New Bing in the future. In other words, users can upload pictures by themselves, and then let New Bing search for pictures or other commands. is the ability to benefit from GPT-4.

【2】AI drawing

From now on, as long as you set New Bing to the “creative” mode, you can directly give instructions in New Bing (Chinese is also available), and instruct AI to draw pictures by generating pictures from text. Behind this function is actually Microsoft uses Open AI Dall. The Image Creator developed by E is also because Image Creator is currently not open to Hong Kong. If you want to use such commands, you need to use a VPN.

【3】Support chat history

In the past, New Bing could only chat around one topic each time. If you want to open a new topic, you need to clean up the current interface, but in the new version of New Bing, you will refer to ChatGPT to add the chat history function, and users can use it in other After a new topic, you can also go back and continue the previous topic.

【4】Support plug-ins

In addition to chat history, New Bing will also support plug-ins in a new version that will be released soon. At present, Microsoft has not provided a real demonstration, but it has previewed some partners and functions, such as using the OpenTable plug-in to help you find restaurants and make reservations. dinner. Or use Wolfram|Alpha to get data visualization results from conversations with Bing, analyze complex data problems, etc. – in other words, similar to the plug-in functions that ChatGPT will add in the future.