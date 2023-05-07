Home » Endless Wellness release MV for ‘Hand im Gesicht’ | Niche Music
Endless Wellness release MV for 'Hand im Gesicht'

by admin
Endless Wellness release MV for 'Hand im Gesicht'

Austrian/Vienna-based folk rock band Endless Wellness has unveiled the music video for their debut single ‘Hand im Gesicht’ released on May 5th from Ink Music!

Directed by Natalia del Mar Kašik.

Endless Wellness is a quartet of Adele Ischia, Milena Klien, Hjörtur Hjörleifsson and Philipp Auer. Formed at the end of 2021 by childhood friends in local Salzburg.

If you want to listen to a cool indie band from Austria, you should definitely check it out for now because it belongs to the label Ink Music, so I had a good idea of ​​what to expect before I heard it, but it turned out to be a better band than I imagined. A newcomer with fresh momentum.

