Home Technology The biggest leak in the history of the game has ended! Teenage hacker who released “GTA6” data was arrested | XFastest News
Technology

The biggest leak in the history of the game has ended! Teenage hacker who released “GTA6” data was arrested | XFastest News

by admin
The biggest leak in the history of the game has ended! Teenage hacker who released “GTA6” data was arrested | XFastest News

A few days ago, a large number of pictures and codes of Rockstar’s “GTA6” were leaked, which caused a sensation among game lovers around the world.

The amount of information that has been exposed this time is huge, and it is considered to be the largest leak in the history of the game.

Now, this leak may be coming to an end, and the hackers suspected of invading R Star have been caught.

According to the London police, on the evening of September 22, 2022 local time, the British NCCU arrested a 17-year-old boy suspected of hacking in Oxfordshire, and the hacker has been detained by the police.

Later, foreign media reported that the hacker arrested by the London police was suspected of hacking Rockstar and attacking Uber.

According to previous news, the culprit behind the attack on Rockstar was Tea Pot, the head of the cybercrime team Lapsus$. People familiar with the matter said that the arrested hacker was related to the hacking team.

Hacking group Lapsus$ has been involved in several hacking incidents since late last year, where they stole data and attempted to extort money by threatening to leak it. Many tech companies, including Microsoft, NVIDIA and Ubisoft, have been attacked before.

The US APP UBER also said today that it was recently attacked by Lapsus$ and is now in contact with the FBI and the US Department of Justice.

source

Further reading:

See also  Tunic Harnesses Console 5's Unique Features To Enhance Gameplay - Tunic - Gamereactor

You may also like

NVIDIA proposes a tool set called “GET3D” that...

London Metropolitan Police announces arrest of 17-year-old suspect...

Eni: the supercomputing of sustainability

She wondered, “Are Android phones used by old...

Well-known game review YouTuber “Game Donkey” announced the...

Yes: online we are less honest and more...

She wondered, “Are Android phones used by old...

Eni: the supercomputing of sustainability

Google Pixel 7 series price leaked | XFastest...

“Resident Evil Village: Shadows” actually lasts up to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy