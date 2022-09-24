A few days ago, a large number of pictures and codes of Rockstar’s “GTA6” were leaked, which caused a sensation among game lovers around the world.

The amount of information that has been exposed this time is huge, and it is considered to be the largest leak in the history of the game.

Now, this leak may be coming to an end, and the hackers suspected of invading R Star have been caught.

According to the London police, on the evening of September 22, 2022 local time, the British NCCU arrested a 17-year-old boy suspected of hacking in Oxfordshire, and the hacker has been detained by the police.

Later, foreign media reported that the hacker arrested by the London police was suspected of hacking Rockstar and attacking Uber.

According to previous news, the culprit behind the attack on Rockstar was Tea Pot, the head of the cybercrime team Lapsus$. People familiar with the matter said that the arrested hacker was related to the hacking team.

Hacking group Lapsus$ has been involved in several hacking incidents since late last year, where they stole data and attempted to extort money by threatening to leak it. Many tech companies, including Microsoft, NVIDIA and Ubisoft, have been attacked before.

The US APP UBER also said today that it was recently attacked by Lapsus$ and is now in contact with the FBI and the US Department of Justice.

