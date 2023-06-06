The Biggest Paw Patrol Game Ever Comes to PC and Consoles in September – Paw Patrol World

Outright Games has announced that it will be expanding its Paw Patrol video game lineup later this year when developer 3D Clouds will unveil its biggest video game yet. Called Paw Patrol World, we’re told it will be a free-roaming 3D adventure that takes players to various Paw Patrol locations, including Adventure Bay, Jake’s Mountain, the Jungle and Barkingburg, all in an effort to stop Mayor Humdinger’s Super Airship chaos.

At the heart of Paw Patrol World will be a new original story featuring flashbacks to the TV show, as well as bonus missions to discover along the way. The game will also offer paw and vehicle gameplay, which means you’ll have a variety of options for exploring the world.

Coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch, the game will also allow players to customize their game with collectibles such as puppy costumes, vehicle stickers, postcard stamps and artwork, and the game will even be available online Or play for 1-2 players via local co-op.

As for when Paw Patrol World will debut, we’re told the game will arrive on September 29. Check out the announcement trailer below.