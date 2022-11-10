Seiya Co., Ltd. announced today that the football-themed business simulation game “Football Manager 2023” is now available on major platforms (Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Switch / PC / iOS / Android / Apple Arcade) except PS5 . Players who have already obtained the Early Access Beta version of Football Manager 2023 on Steam or Epic platforms, simply exit the game, restart the program, and the game will be updated to the full version, with all single-player game progress saved in the Early Access Beta version will be inherited automatically.

Players who purchased the physical PC version of Football Manager 2023 will find that this year’s edition does not include a disc, and each game package comes with a unique code to replace the disc, which can be redeemed on Steam, Epic Games or the Microsoft Store play on the game.

Officials say that this year’s edition has eliminated the disc and appendix, and further improved the eco-friendly packaging, making the overall carbon footprint of Football Manager 2023 47% lower than that of Football Manager 2022.

To mark the launch of Football Manager 2023, Sports Interactive has released a trailer featuring Manchester City stars Rodri, Phil Foden and İlkay Gündoğan, showcasing how managers can improve their teams and support their fans on the field win.

Mile Jacobson, Studio Director at Sports Interactive, said: “I’m delighted that we’re finally launching Football Manager 2023 to players around the world today. In total, over 8.8 million games have been played in the Early Access beta, plus this A wave of pre-orders and pre-registrations for a series of titles has already shown the enthusiasm of players. We promise that Football Manager 2023 will continue the tradition of providing the highest value game on the market.”

With major enhancements and improvements to the core areas of the game, this long-release series will take it to a whole new level in Football Manager 2023. Today is also a milestone in the debut of the Football Manager franchise, where players can step onto the field and play Football Manager 2023 Touch on the Apple Arcade platform.

Continuing the success of last year, Football Manager 2023 and Football Manager 2023 home consoles will be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day.That said, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play on PC or home console from launch day （*） Start a career on the web at no additional cost.

To complement this season’s lineup, Football Manager 2023 Mobile is now available for download from the App Store and Google Play, while Football Manager 2023 Touch (Nintendo Switch only) is also available on the Nintendo eShop. Players who previously pre-ordered the game on iOS devices can play it right away.

The PlayStation 5 console version of Football Manager 2023 has some unforeseen complications in the submission and review process, and it will launch later than originally expected. In response to this problem, the official said that it will update players as soon as possible.

** This game only supports Simplified Chinese.