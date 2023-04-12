Home Technology The cancellation of this year’s E3 is the end of an era. But gamers won’t miss it
Technology

The cancellation of this year’s E3 is the end of an era. But gamers won’t miss it

by admin
The cancellation of this year’s E3 is the end of an era. But gamers won’t miss it

Anyone who has been there knows it. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3 has been for 27 years something more than the world‘s largest trade show dedicated to video games. For videogame journalists it was the Sanremo of gaming, it was like for a football reporter entering the locker room and meeting the players. There you found colleagues, developers, publishers, the game designer star and the emerging studios, the large consumer electronics chains and the producers of gadgets and T-shirts, in short, all those who in one way or another considered themselves insiders. That is why the news of the cancellation of this year’s E3 was not taken with a cold mind by those who had a free week in the calendar every year in June.

But it certainly wasn’t something unexpected. Indeed, it was the product of a concurrence of guilt that we have known for some time. Such as, for example, the belated decision to admit the public by opening the doors of the Los Angeles Convention Centers to the curious as well. The prices too high for the exhibition stands. And then the pandemic also started to hit the final blow. E3 is not a funeral, but the signal of a market, indeed of an ecosystem that has changed in a very short time. Actors, business models and even players have changed. Twitch and video platforms have pulverized the physical event by making it easy for those who think, design and produce video games to stay in touch with their audience. Started Nintendo in 2011 to stream video game presentations, manager talks, showcase and demos.

See also  The critically acclaimed horror masterpiece "Dark Forest" is free for a limited time, and Epic is giving away "Fallout 3" next week | 4Gamers

As has happened in other sectors such as that of smartphones, producers and publishers have used the internet to communicate to their public of fans by organizing exclusive physical events. A bit like Apple which has never participated in hi-tech fairs. As for the market, in the last decade video game sales have progressively become digitalised, chains such as GameStop have lost their audience, influencer, content creator or YouTubers, if you prefer. Professionals and non-professionals who, playing live, have started to talk about and promote the video game. Gaming has become the most fluid consumer electronics market, confirming itself as an innovative laboratory of new languages, marketing and fashions.

E3 for years, certainly in the beginning, was the place where something new was being born. Today that market has industrialized, has lost imagination and creativity and is perhaps less surprising to tell. Los Angeles was the place to be to understand how the playful medium would influence society. Those who lived through it will be greatly missed. But the players, the new gamers, won’t notice anything. And rightly so.

Find out more

You may also like

Certificates can now be downloaded via the Digitales...

🎮The fourth season of “Overwatch 2” begins! Behind...

Basics: pixels, images and resolution

Mario Kart fans unveil groundbreaking trick after 27...

Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: All information about...

Xbox Design Lab has been improved with more...

Schleswig-Holstein relies on Greentech and AI at the...

Testing the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – and...

Powerful new photos from Webb Telescope, revealing several...

The day of man’s travels in space, from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy