The childhood classic “Double Dragon: Rise of the Dragon” is about to land on all platforms – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

Get ready to be challenged in Double Dragon fashion in this brand new game. Set in 199X, New York City is devastated by a nuclear war, and its citizens fight to survive amidst the riots and crime-ridden streets. The city has been taken over by criminal gangs who terrorize the inhabitants in the ruins, vying for absolute dominance. Unbearable under such circumstances, young Billy and Jimmy Lee decide to take action on their own and drive the gang out of their city.

Explore the early days of the Double Dragon Brothers and face new and familiar foes. In this brand new roguelite game, every playthrough is a new opportunity to enjoy fresh action. The game has a unique and dynamic level structure where the order of missions you choose will affect the length of the missions, the number of enemies and the overall difficulty.

In the game, you can choose from the classic duo Billy and Jimmy, switch to Uncle Marian and Matin, or try to unlock 9 other characters, each with their own unique moves and playstyle. The game supports local two-player cooperation mode, you and your friends can sweep the streets together, and get twice the result with half the effort.

main features:

Two-player co-op – Choose two characters and seamlessly switch between them, giving you multiple strategies for devastating combos, defensive and offensive moves.

Defeat Your Opponents With ROGUELITE ELEMENTS – Experience endless gameplay with dynamic mission selection, where the order you choose your missions will affect their length, number of enemies and overall difficulty. Buy random upgrades at the end of each mission to improve your character’s power, or save cash to resurrect your character in-game.

13 UNIQUE PLAYABLE CHARACTERS – Take on the challenge and fight alongside Billy, Jimmy, Marian and Uncle Matin. Earn tokens in the game to unlock more diverse 9 characters, each with their own play style and strengths. Choose your fighting duo strategically by considering each character’s strengths and weaknesses.

Shape your experience and rewards – Adjust game difficulty to affect the number of Tokens you earn per session, and use those Tokens to unlock content from the Token Store, including characters, hints, and more. Modifiers can be used to enter permadeath or even infinite mode.

Local Co-Op – Gather friends and clean up city streets in local co-op for up to two players.

“Double Dragon: Rise of the Dragon” will be released in summer and land on Steam, PS, Xbox and Switch.

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1967260/Double_Dragon_Gaiden_Rise_Of_The_Dragons/