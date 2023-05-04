Zhangzhou: Carry forward traditional culture and inherit Taizu Boxing – Xiangcheng District – Southeast Net Zhangzhou Channel

In order to further promote traditional martial arts culture and inherit Taizu Boxing, on April 30, Zhangzhou Wushu Association, Zhangzhou Nanquan Famous Teachers Association, and Longwen District Wuyue Square jointly held “Promoting Traditional Culture and Inheriting Taizu Boxing” Zhangzhou Taizu In the performance of boxing elites, nearly a hundred “martial arts masters” came to the stage to show off their skills. Wonderful performances such as boxing, equipment, and sparring brought people a different “May Day” experience.

According to reports, Zhangzhou Taizu Boxing is the largest local boxing style in Zhangzhou area that has been passed down for more than a hundred years. It also includes more than three genres of different styles, such as Denglongtang, Xiyitang, and Wuyitang. According to legend, this kind of nickname with the hall name as the boxing type evolved from the name of the grassroots organization of the Tiandihui in the later period. It is a unique martial arts cultural phenomenon in Zhangzhou area.

There are three performances in total. The first session was performed by Taizu Boxing of Xiyitang, the second session was performed by Taizu Boxing of Wuyi Hall, and the third session was performed by Shuangfa Denglongtang Taizu Boxing. The wonderful performance of the athletes won bursts of applause and cheers from the audience. After the performance, Professor Lin Jianhua, vice president of Fujian Wushu Association and director of Fujian Nanqiang Wushu Research Institute, Zhu Weixian, member of the party group of Zhangzhou Sports Bureau, third-level researcher, and vice chairman of the Municipal Sports Federation, and deputy director of Fujian Wushu Association Jia Jianxin, the president and president of Zhangzhou Wushu Association, presented awards to the winners and winning groups. (Text/pictures by Zheng Wendian)