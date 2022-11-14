Seiya Co., Ltd. announced that Marvelous Inc.’s new youth RPG “LOOP8 Seance”, scheduled to be released on March 16 (Thursday), has decided to launch an Asian bonus.

●Official website

https://asia.sega.com/loop8/cht/

＜Asian Bonus＞

Get the character costume when you purchase the first release and download versions of the box!

Customers who purchase the first production box version and download version will receive a character costume supervised by Morikura, who is in charge of the character design of “LOOP8”!

■ Sakuya clothing supervised by En Morikura Costume serial number of “Miss Qianjin Final Dress” ■ Sakuya clothing supervised by En Morikura

“Elegant suit” clothing serial number

■Morikura supervises Xiaohong costume “Elegant Dress Up for Energetic Girls” Costume Number ■Morikura supervises Xiaohong costume

“Midsummer date clothes” clothing serial number

※The images are schematic diagrams.

※Quantity is limited, while stocks last.

※The release time of the bonus download serial number of the download version may be changed without prior notice.

※Content and design may be changed without prior notice. Please forgive me.

※The download number for obtaining additional content can only be used once.

※The use of the download serial number requires an environment that can connect to the Internet and a Nintendo account.

※Some stores may not send bonuses, so please check with each store for details.

※ Nintendo Switch™ costumes will no longer be available additionally.

【Game Summary】

■The world is a series of “choices”

Teenage RPG Completely New Work “LOOP8 Seance”

This work is a teenage RPG. The story is set in the nostalgic Japanese rural town “Ashiharanaka Town” as the stage. The protagonist, Nani, will spend the entire August repeatedly, and at the same time, together with his partners, he will fight against the disaster that threatens human beings, “Huawai”.



■In the ever-changing world, how will you “choose”?

The world of “LOOP8 Seance” will be controlled by the “human relationships” intertwined with the characters and the emotion recognition AI “Karel System”.

control, and the player’s “choice” produces “changes” in real time.

The will change the feelings and relationships of the characters around you at any time according to the actions you choose. What will change is not just the lines and options, but also the events that take place, the hostile characters, etc. The progress of the game itself will have a huge change.

In other words, players will not experience the exact same situation as others. What kind of stories will be intertwined in the ever-changing world, and the “choices” you make as a player will determine everything.



▲Even in the same scene, each game will evolve a different development



▲ An RPG that writes a story not through the “choice” of others, but through one’s own “choice”

■Life in a rural town where “everyday” and “unusual” coexist.

Players will be incarnated as the protagonist who lives in Ashihara, and will continue to repeat the “daily part” and “non-daily part” to spend the entire August.

The “daily part” allows you to enjoy life in the town and school while building relationships with the character group. In addition, among the characters living in the small town, there is a “host” who is possessed by the “Outer Transformation”. Pay attention to the daily changes, and make good use of LOOP to prepare for the battle with the “host” of !

▲ Express your feelings through “proposals” to build relationships ▲ The characters will act freely according to the situation

■Turn relationships into strength to stick to everyday life!

In the “non-daily part”, you can challenge the labyrinth called “Yiquan Hirazaka” to confront the “Kawai” possessed by the host.

The battle with “Kawai” is a turn-based command battle with a three-person team, but the player can control only the protagonist, Ran. The 2 partner characters will act according to their own feelings and relationships with other characters. In addition, the interpersonal relationship with the hostile host will also greatly affect the battle.

It is worth mentioning that this work does not have the concept of “level”. The intensity of the battle will depend on the relationships established in the “daily part” and the daily training. Your daily “actions” and “choices” will greatly influence the battle with “outsiders”.

In addition, characters whose stamina is zeroed in battle will be destroyed and will not be revived in this loop.





■Developer

Game Design/Scripting

The main works of Yuji Shibamura: “High Mobility Fantasy-Mecha Lancer”, “Sword Ranbu”

role conception

Morikura’s main works: virtual artist “Kimai”

Adachi Shingo’s main works: animation “Sword Art Online”

art concept

Kitsuneiro Major work: “Amatsukitsune”

music

Tokuyuki Iwate’s main works: “Ace Attorney” series (3/5/6)

Development lead producer

SIEG GAMES Main works: “Adventure” series, “LUNAR” series

【Product Information】

Product Name: LOOP8 Seance

gaming platform :

Nintendo Switch™／PlayStation® 4／Xbox One／Steam

Release Date :

Scheduled to be released on March 16, 2023 (Thursday)

※The release date of the Steam version is March 21, 2023 (Tuesday)

Game language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean subtitles / Japanese voice

Game Category: Teenager RPG

Developer: Marvelous Inc.

Sales: Seiya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Not yet reviewed

Copyright Mark: © 2022 Marvelous Inc. © SEGA

