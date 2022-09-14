Just two days before the opening of Tokyo Game Show, “ Nintendo Direct 2022.9.13 ” will be released at 11:00 pm on September 13, 2022 (Tuesday), Japan time. Just as all kinds of information were revealed one after another, the creator Shigeru Miyamoto himself published “ Pikmin 4 ” Appearance!

The new work “Pikmin 4” that has been in violation of nearly 10 years

The first game in the series, Pikmin, debuted on the Nintendo GameCube in 2001.

Then “Pikmin 2” was released in 2004, and “Pikmin 3” was released in 2013. This Pikmin series is loved by a wide range of players regardless of gender and age.

finally,The fourth game in the series, Pikmin 4, will be released in 2023！

YouTube

Very beautiful picture.

The video showcases a beautifulflowerbedandbenchand other items reminiscent of the modern earth, so the main stage this time is in…?

main character?with Pikmin Nintendo

In the released images, a person who appears to be the protagonist and Pikmins appear.

Although you can only see the back, but the protagonist of the previous work “Pikmin 3”BrittanyIt feels a lot like.

However, speaking of Brittany, the appearance of only showing her left ear is impressive.

The person in the picture looks like the protagonist,binauralhighlight, colorclose to redmaybe a brand new character.

In addition, with regard to the most important Pikmin, no new species of Pikmin have been found.

Although there are many points of concern, such as the relationship with the previous work and the timeline, but the current information is insufficient…Let’s wait for the follow-up news!

Pikmin 4 will be released on Nintendo Switch in 2023!