The Expanse: A Telltale Series launches in July – The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Telltale has officially announced that its latest narrative-heavy title, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, will launch this summer. The game will begin with the first episode, which is set to debut on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on July 27.

Once this episode arrives, Telltale will roll out the remaining four episodes every two weeks, meaning it will take eight weeks for the full story to be released.

Starting June 1, 2023, anyone who wants to pre-order the game can do so, and all pre-orderers get 24 hours of early access to the game, while those who grab the larger Deluxe Edition are also eligible for DLC, The DLC will be announced at a later date.

As for the story of the title, the plot synopsis reads:”player role
Carmina Drummer (played by actress Karaji in the game and TV series), a
The scavenger crew hunts for mysterious treasure at the edge of the belt. as a drummer,
Players must contend with a variety of powerful personalities, fight bloody mutinies, explore
position outside the belt, and most importantly, make the tough decisions that will determine the fate of The
Artemis crew. Scour down shipwrecks, walk on walls and ceilings with booties, and use Zero-G
Thrusters float in the largest and widest ship sections and open spaces
An immersive exploration of any Telltale game to date.

