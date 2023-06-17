The father of “GTA” left for 3 years to build his own new company Absurd Ventures, the goal is “everyone hates” – Qooah

Dan Houser, a well-known game producer, was mainly responsible for the production of the “GTA” and “Blood Killing” series at Rockstar Games. He recently announced the establishment of Absurd Ventures. vision.

Absurd Ventures is mainly engaged in the fields related to games, animation, manga and books. Specific partners, event plans, and company size have not yet been announced. Santa Monica, California, is the location of the company’s headquarters.

FINALLY, AN AMERICAN INSTITUTION EVERYONE CAN HATE.https://t.co/pZOqXnNKs0 pic.twitter.com/ACerKCjOFr — Absurd Ventures (@AbsurdVentures) June 15, 2023

Absurd means absurd and absurd in English, so the company’s name can be directly understood as “absurd adventure”. The name of the company fits well with the introduction of the company on the company’s official tweet that “eventually became an American institution that everyone hates”, which also reflects the unique black humor of Dan Houser.

“We’re building Absurd Ventures to create new universes and tell great stories everywhere,” said Dan Houser.

Dan Houser and his older brother Sam Houser founded Rockstar in 1998 as Vice President. Known for incorporating his artistic vision and strong stance on social issues into the game, he has been dubbed the “Father of GTA.” In 2020, Dan Houser left Rockstar to start a new challenge.