Google

Google officially released the first beta version of Android 14 today, giving everyone a chance to glimpse the changes in the new system before the I/O conference. This version of the sharing page now adds options for custom actions and shortcuts, further enhancing the interactive experience between apps. At the same time, the arrow marking the return in the gesture navigation scheme has also become “more prominent”. It can be regarded as a supplement to the theme of the device or the wallpaper, which can theoretically help users better understand the operation logic of gestures.

Applications can now limit the sensitive data that services can access, reducing the possibility of information leakage and misuse. In addition, Android 14 beta 1 also added support for vector-based visual effects in the app, improved accessibility and battery health functions, and optimized the experience on system folding phones and tablets. If you have a Pixel device no earlier than Pixel 4a or an Android Studio emulator, you can try it now.