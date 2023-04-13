There are 65 people, between users of false medical certificates and the masterminds of the criminal scheme, who have been investigated in an investigation, coordinated by the public prosecutor Mara De Donà and conducted by the carabinieri of the Nas of Treviso, which has revealed another scam of the Green Pass “tarot”. MC, medical director of the “Health and Culture” polyclinic in Treviso, ended up under the magnifying glass of the Arma, together with the biologist EF, organizational manager of the same center and JP, a freelance nurse residing in Roncade, as well as the comrades of MC and EF: one of them allegedly produced the false certifications by downloading the QR codes of unsuspecting citizens from the network, which were distributed under the “no Vax” label, allowing entry into public places, theaters and cinemas which at the time were subject to restrictions. For all the accusations are of false ideology, false medical certificate and unfaithful drafting of the certifications

The mechanism, refined but not enough to escape the investigators, involved the certification of the positive outcome of rapid swabs from pharmacies or molecular tests at the Fiera polyclinic, so as to include patients in the list of those who had contracted the virus and then , after a little over a week, they would have ascertained the negativization, thus allowing to obtain the pass of recovery.

The investigations by the Nas would have been launched on the basis of a trivial report: in fact, part of the certificates appeared to have been signed by the health director of “Health and Culture” and by the organizational manager when they were absent, forced home on sick leave precisely because of having contracted the Corona virus. Subsequently, the investigators would also have noticed that other certificates bore the date when the three main suspects were not in Treviso. Then the telephone interceptions revealed the traffic of forged Green Passes in all its extent: the “customers”, coming from other provinces and even from outside the region, would have taken advantage of a mechanism by which biological samples taken from other people actually positive for Covid-19. And the “tam tam” on the willingness to swindle in the handle of the Treviso medical center would have been transmitted quickly.

After all, MC’s Facebook profile leaves little doubt about his convictions: there are very many posts dedicated to the so-called “sudden deaths”, such as those which, at the time when the counterfeiting allegedly took place, gave space to news from very critical newspapers in the comparisons of the vaccination campaign and posts reporting the positions of doctors strongly opposed to inoculations. Now the 65 suspects will have 20 days to be heard by the prosecutor or to send defense briefs. Then we will move on to the request for indictment.