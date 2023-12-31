The first Metal Gear Solid still has a remake in production

Konami Working on Remake of Metal Gear Solid

Reports indicate that Konami is still working on a remake of the first installment of Metal Gear Solid, although the studio’s current priority is Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Months ago, sources revealed that a remake of the first Metal Gear Solid game was in development, although it was not officially announced in 2023. However, Konami did announce a collection of the first installments, titled Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, and a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 known as Metal Gear Solid 3 Delta.

Recent leaks have proven to be accurate, including the announcement of a DLC for God of War Ragnarök at The Game Awards. This suggests that information received from internal sources may be reliable.

It is rumored that the remake of the first Metal Gear Solid game is currently in production and is set to be one of Konami’s most ambitious projects in the coming years. If Metal Gear Solid Delta is released in 2024, the remake of the first installment could be the next major project on the horizon.

The remake is said to have been in development for several years and will be the studio’s focus after the release of Metal Gear Solid Delta. It is also reported that the Metal Gear Solid Remake will be exclusively released on the PlayStation 5, much like Demon’s Souls, and will not be available on the PS4. Currently, there is no information available about the developer or the release date of the game.