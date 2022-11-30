Update data Ver.2.0.0 Available on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Nintendo Switch’s Splatoon 3 “Waiting for the start of the new season” 2022 Winter Chill Season “The new season update is not only that, various Improvements and adjustments , it seems that a verification video has been uploaded on SNS. Especially the performance of some weapons seems to have changed a lot, it’s best to check in advance before the new season starts on December 1, 2022 (Thursday). In the new season, players above Udemae S+0 will participate in Bankara Match” X Match “, Salmon Run” Big Run “, the phenomenon of salmon rushing to squid habitat will be newly lifted. However, the Bear Mountain Chamber of Commerce announced that made the first “Big Run” ！

December 10-12 Salmon season!

Big run warning issued! Splatoon Official Twitter

Kumasan Shokai announced that the first “Big Run” is expected to beFrom 9:00 on Saturday, December 10, 2022 to 9:00 on Monday, December 12, 2022! “Big Run” will be aLimited-time event, like a festival. Due to the phenomenon of salmon flocking to squid habitat,A stage usually used for territorial battles and bankara competitionsWill be a part-time spot during the “big run”.This time, probably the first time, the salmon will spring upInto the world of Samui.In addition, participants in the “Great Run” will also receivespecialGift. in addition, It seems that the team with the highest score of golden salmon roe collected by 4 people in 1 job will be promotedKimono, let’s work together to send a large amount of golden salmon roe and strive for a higher ranking!

special kimono Splatoon Official Twitter

Having said that, how did Xiongshan collect so many golden salmon roes? That’s weird.Bear Mountain Chamber of Commerce is recruiting broadly for the Big Runpart time worker. In order to protect everyone’s life,Kill the salmon!Check out the official website of “Splatoon 3”!