The five TV series not to be missed in May: Queen Carlotta or the Muppets on tour?

Queen Charlotte if you loved Bridgerton. Black Knight if you are more Squid Games and Mad Max. The muppets instead if you like music, the good one of the past and you can’t get over it. May is better than April. Even for TV series. Good vision.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story | Official Trailer | Netflix

Queen Charlotte – Season 1 – May 4th

Queen Charlotte is the prequel to Bridgerton, one of Netflix’s most successful series. I’ve never understood the Bridgerton phenomenon, it’s not my genre, I’m not a fan of love stories and intrigues and I hate the modern reconstruction of the historical dynamics of high society. This series celebrates Queen Charlotte’s rise to power and fame. It means the young queen’s marriage to King George, which led to the creation of the multiracial world of Bridgerton society. So it’s worth seeing. Even just to understand the reason for the success. (Netflix)

Black Knight | Official Trailer | Netflix

Black Knight – Season 1 -May 12

It’s a new dystopian k-drama. We’re around Squid Game but it won’t be Squid Game. It is inspired by Lee Yoon-gyun’s manga, Delivery Knight: only 1% of the population survived the pollution. You live attached to a respirator and go out on the street with gas masks. The conditions for a great success are all there. (Netflix)

Home All Well – New season | Trailer

All Right at Home – Season 2 – May 5th

In short, the first season. The first few episodes went well then she got lost a bit along the way. Those who have loved and still love the dramas of dysfunctional Italian families are waiting for this second season to find characters and actors who do not discuss each other. We expect something more from a screenplay that at times is a little too phoney and seems written to highlight the most appreciated acting assets of the most talented performers. That is, we scream, laugh and cry a lot. Even too much. (Sky and NOW)

Platonic – Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Platonic – Season 1 – May 24th

Midlife Crisis with Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. A series about a newfound friendship, about life that knows how to surprise you and about time that never wants to pass. She promises to be hilarious and soulful at the same time. Or very obvious. Let’s say it could be this month’s surprise series. (Apple+)

