Home » The Flash kicks off a disappointing box office weekend – Hong Kong Sina
Technology

The Flash kicks off a disappointing box office weekend – Hong Kong Sina

by admin
The Flash kicks off a disappointing box office weekend – Hong Kong Sina

Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

Even with celebrity endorsements from Stephen King, Ed Boone, and many others, plus setting aside the controversial Ezra Miller ahead of its premiere, it seemed The Flash couldn’t avoid the magic of DC’s box office. curse.

The Flash opened with $139 million worldwide in its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. That’s a lot of money, but not enough to make the film’s budget come back. Speculations point to the Speed ​​movie needing to make around half a billion to return to profit.

The film was projected to make between $160 million and $170 million in its opening weekend, but it missed that figure. There are a number of reasons why The Flash may have missed its mark, but it got off to a worse start than Black Adam, which was seen as a major failure.

what do you think? Does The Flash deserve to be labeled a failure?

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  【Event Information】Hong Kong Bank Galaxy A13 5G $1,330 There is a deal on the new A23 5G

You may also like

A new police robot has entered service in...

External SSD turned into “Backup Artifact”!! Synology BeeDrive...

Bouncy Castle: Warning of a new IT security...

The digital transition, despite everything: the new mantra...

One Piece – Netflix series gets first trailer

Fat e-bike :PVY presents innovation on Indiegogo

The performance of the new firmware of the...

Only 24 hours: 25 GB tariff at the...

Give you the money quickly!Game masterpieces in the...

Knife techniques using the example of The Knife...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy