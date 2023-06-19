The Flash kicks off a disappointing box office weekend – Hong Kong Sina

Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

Even with celebrity endorsements from Stephen King, Ed Boone, and many others, plus setting aside the controversial Ezra Miller ahead of its premiere, it seemed The Flash couldn’t avoid the magic of DC’s box office. curse.

The Flash opened with $139 million worldwide in its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. That’s a lot of money, but not enough to make the film’s budget come back. Speculations point to the Speed ​​movie needing to make around half a billion to return to profit.

The film was projected to make between $160 million and $170 million in its opening weekend, but it missed that figure. There are a number of reasons why The Flash may have missed its mark, but it got off to a worse start than Black Adam, which was seen as a major failure.

what do you think? Does The Flash deserve to be labeled a failure?

