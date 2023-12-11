The former “PAYDAY” creator shockingly reveals his new masterpiece!Cooperative robbery FPS game “Den of Wolves” | Game base

10 Chambers, the game development studio known for its work on “PAYDAY: The Heist” and “PAYDAY 2,” has officially announced its new cooperative robbery game titled “Den of Wolves.”

The game, announced at The Game Awards, takes a departure from the studio’s previous classic bank robbery games by incorporating science fiction elements. Game director Ulf Andersson stated, “We have incorporated science fiction elements, which will allow players to have a more immersive gaming experience. ‘Den of Wolves’ will provide players with a sci-fi-themed robbery mode, adding more possibilities and choices, such as espionage, sabotage, or assassination.”

The game is set in Midway City, a futuristic and unregulated city in the North Pacific, created by large companies using AI technology. The city serves as the backdrop for the game, offering players a rich story-driven experience.

Co-founder and narrative director Simon Viklund added, “We still attach great importance to the level design of the world view in the game, using the island as the core to provide a rich story. We hope that Midway City can become a futuristic city that players believe is real, where late-stage capitalism has become rampant and the rules are set by corporations.”

“Den of Wolves” is currently available in Early Access on Steam for PC, with plans for a console version in the works. Players can add the game to their wishlist on Steam and can also join the game ambassador program on official social platforms to get more game benefits.

The team has not announced an official release date for “Den of Wolves” but has advised players to stay tuned to their official social platforms for updates and news about the game.