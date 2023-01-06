Recently, the Windows 11 22H2 system has been very stable, and no new bugs have been found, and it was once well received, which also made people think that this time they finally waited for a more stable version.

However, the good times don’t last long. Recently, some users have reported that there is a bug in the file manager of the Windows 11 22H2 system. This bug will “appear suddenly” without warning or regularity when users use other programs.

At first, many users thought that the phenomenon was caused by touching the keyboard by mistake, but finally found that this was not the case.

According to user feedback, if the user arranges the file explorer in the background and runs other programs in the foreground, then after a period of time, the file explorer will pop up suddenly and be at the top.

So far, Microsoft has not publicly acknowledged the bug, but according to Windows dows Lastest news, Microsoft has confirmed the existence of the bug. Microsoft has already begun to fix the focus error of the file explorer, but the specific repair time has to wait for notification.