The Google I/O conference exhibited the folding mobile phone Pixel Fold and the mid-range machine 7a. The highlights are seen at once | Technology Industry | Industry

2023-05-11 03:38 Economic Daily reporter Peng Huiming / real-time report

The Google Pixel 7a phone is available in Taiwan from now on. Google/provided

The Google I/O developer conference was held in the early hours of the 11th, Taiwan time, and launched the folding mobile phone Google Pixel Fold and the mid-priced Pixel 7a. However, considering market acceptance, the folding machine will not be launched in Taiwan. It is expected to be launched in the United States in June. 7a The phone goes on sale today.

Folding machines are on the rise in the market, and Google’s folding machine will be dominated by larger screens. According to the official video, the inner screen is 7.69 inches without a hole design, and the outer screen is 5.79 inches. It is also equipped with a Tensor G2 processor. It is rumored that it is expected to be sold at US$1,799. Peng Yujun, vice president of Google hardware, said that considering market acceptance, it will not be launched in the Taiwan market, but the mid-range light flagship Pixel 7a, which boasts a good CP value, will be sold in Taiwan immediately, except for physical products. In addition to the Taiwan Mobile store, online sales include Google online store, Taiwan e-commerce, momo, Pchome 24h, Shopee and other channels.

The Google Pixel 7a phone is available in Taiwan from now on.Reporter Peng Huiming/Photography

Peng Yujun pointed out that the 7a mobile phone is sold in three colors: graphite black, snowflake white and light sea blue, and the price is 14,990 yuan. He emphasized that even if the folding mobile phone is not sold in Taiwan, there are still many design ideas from the Taiwanese team. The 7a sold in Taiwan is mainly because Taiwanese users value cost performance.

Taking Taiwan’s design department as an example, he pointed out that the new mobile phone has a new metal middle frame to reduce the damage to the lens or screen when the mobile phone is dropped. As for the folding phone, because there are internal and external screens, when designing a multi-screen screen, software needs to be used. For hard integration, Taiwan’s hardware team has paid a lot of attention.

The Google Pixel 7a phone is available in Taiwan from now on.Reporter Peng Huiming/Photography

The Google Pixel 7a phone is available in Taiwan from now on. Google/provided

According to the information released by Google, Pixel 7a has the same appearance design as the Pixel 7 series, using Google Tensor G2 processor and Titan M2 security protection chip. Compared with the previous generation, Pixel 7a has new functions, including wireless charging, the first introduction of Face recognition, etc. The camera experience that Google is proud of can be practiced through the newly upgraded camera system, and all lenses can support 4K video recording. Through higher resolution cameras, larger photosensitive elements, and wider lens angles to meet users’ different photo needs in life.

