Fresh and crunchy cucumbers, a vegetable that is good for health and that everyone likes. But do you know what the most common mistake is when preparing cucumbers? Unfortunately, a mistake that is often repeated in our kitchens: never remove the peel from the cucumber. We see Why.

In this article you will find out why you should never do it and what are the beneficial properties of cucumber peel. We will also reveal where these delicious vegetables come from and give you some tips on how to best eat them to fully enjoy their health benefits. Get ready to find out everything there is to know about cucumbers, and never take the peel off.

Cucumbers originated in India where they have been cultivated for over 3,000 years. From there they spread throughout the world thanks to the traders and explorers who brought them with them on their travels. Today the main producers of cucumbers are China, Turkey, the United States and Iran. In Italy, however, the production of cucumbers is mainly concentrated in Puglia and Sicily. Growing cucumbers requires a climate warm, moist and well-draining soils. The plants are usually sown in spring and harvested in summer when the fruits reach a length of about 20 cm.

It is important to always choose fresh vegetables to be able to fully enjoy their beneficial properties: rich in vitamins A, B, C, K and antioxidant substances, cucumbers they help purify our body and to keep our body hydrated. But why, never remove the peel from the cucumber, many do it, and today we will understand why it is no longer necessary to do it.

Why it’s good to eat cucumbers

Cucumbers are among the most popular and loved vegetables in the world. They are rich in water, vitamins and minerals essential for our body, but not only. Eating cucumbers is good for your health in many ways. First, cucumbers are a great ally of the immune system thanks to the presence of vitamin C. This nutrient helps strengthen the body’s defenses against viruses and bacteria.

Cucumbers contain a good amount of potassium which contributes to the regular functioning of muscles and heart. Eating cucumbers can also help someone trying to lose weight. In fact, these vegetables have a very low content caloric and high percentage of water which makes them satiating.

Finally, the presence of antioxidants in cucumbers makes them useful in the prevention of free radicals responsible for premature cellular aging of human cells. Raw cucumber is a healthy choice to add to your salads or as cool snack during hot summer days. In this way you can fully benefit from the beneficial properties of cucumbers without sacrificing taste. But now we will understand why, never remove the peel from the cucumber.

Never remove the peel from the cucumber

The peel of cucumbers it may seem harsh and unpleasant, but in reality it hides a large amount of precious substances for our body. Indeed, the peel of cucumbers it is rich in vitamins and mineral salts, such as vitamin C, vitamin K and potassium. It also contains antioxidants that help fight free radicals responsible for cellular aging.

But not only that, eating cucumbers with their skins also helps to have a healthier and more balanced diet. In fact, thanks to the fiber contained in the peel, intestinal transit is promoted and you avoid constipation or other intestinal problems.

If you still have doubts about the goodness of the cucumber peel, just know that this part of the vegetable is the one where they are most concentrated the beneficial properties of the vegetable itself. In practice, by eliminating the cucumber peel we deprive ourselves of its main nutritional virtues.

Furthermore, it must be considered that removing the peel means significantly reducing the overall vitamin intake of vegetables (including other vegetables), so if we want fully enjoy the beneficial effects it is important to eat them entirely, possibly looking for organic varieties free of pesticides or similar environmental toxins.

If you want to stay healthy there is no reason to ever peel your beloved cucumber again.

How to eat cucumbers without peeling

In the kitchen, cucumbers are a versatile and easy to use food. Best of all, they don’t require any cooking. You can eat them raw or use them as an ingredient in salads and cold dishes.

First of all, you need to wash the cucumber well under running water, rubbing the surface with your hands to remove any impurities. Then you can decide whether to cut it into thin slices or cubed to add to your favorite recipes.

If you want a quick and effective way to enjoy a fresh cucumber throughout the day, try slicing it and seasoning the slices with salt and black pepper. This healthy snack will give you energy without weighing you down too much.

Another creative idea is to prepare some delicious cucumber rolls: just spread a light layer of hummus (it’s a Middle Eastern chickpea dip made with lemon juice, oil and tahina) on each cucumber slice before rolling it up on itself. The end result will be an appetizing appetizer that will leave everyone satisfied.

How to grow cucumber

Growing cucumber is an interesting and relatively easy activity to do even at home. To start, you can choose to plant the seeds directly in the ground or in pots, as long as the dimensions are suitable for the growth of the plant.

The choice of soil is essential: the soil must be well drained and rich in nutrients to ensure good plant growth. The location of the seeds it must take place in a spring-summer periodwhen temperatures are mild and there is no risk of late frosts.

Once the seeds have been planted, keep the soil moist but not too wet and avoid direct exposure to sun during the hottest hours of the day. The plants also need support for climbing: special stakes or wires can be used on which to raise the main stems.

Finally, attention must be paid to diseases that can affect cucumbers such as mold or rot, an effective solution may be to use natural pesticides or prevent these problems with proper ventilation some plants.

The cucumber cultivation it requires little special care but requires constant irrigation and care of the surrounding land. With some simple trick it will always be possible to have fresh and genuine vegetables available directly from your own garden.

Does cucumber make you fat or slim?

Cucumber is known for being a light and refreshing vegetable, often used in summer salads. But does it make you lose weight or gain weight? The answer depends mainly on the quantities you consume.

First of all, we must keep in mind that the cucumber is mostly composed of water and has a low calorie content: approx 15 calories per 100 grams of product. This means that eating cucumbers shouldn’t significantly affect your body weight if you’re portion-conscious.

Cucumbers are rich in dietary fiber, essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin K and potassium. Thanks to their high percentage of water, they help hydrate the body without adding too many calories.

However, you have to be careful with sauces or preparations in which cucumbers are used, certain sauces can in fact increase their caloric content and therefore make us fat if consumed in large quantities.

Moderate consumption of cucumbers can certainly be beneficial for the general health of our body thanks to its high water content and to the essential nutrients present in the vegetables themselves. However it is important to pay attention to the amount consumed and the use in the kitchen to maintain a balanced diet and avoid unwanted weight gain.