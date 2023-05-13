Home » Heil: Simplified access to short-time work benefits expires at the end of June
News

Heil: Simplified access to short-time work benefits expires at the end of June

by admin
Heil: Simplified access to short-time work benefits expires at the end of June

Berlin (epd). According to Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), simplified access to short-time work benefits should expire at the end of June. The economic development and the situation on the job market are “currently better than we could have expected in the fall,” Heil told the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday). Therefore, the measure will not be extended after the end of June.

According to the SPD politician, there were still 162,000 employees on short-time work in February. At the height of the Corona crisis in spring 2020, there were six million. “In the years 2020 to 2022 we spent a total of 45.5 billion euros on short-time work benefits,” said Heil. That is an “enormous sum”.

During the pandemic, the federal government simplified access to short-time work benefits. Companies could already register short-time work if ten percent of the employees lost work. In normal times, it must be at least a third of the workforce. The simplified access was last extended until the end of June.

If a company registers short-time work, employees receive 60 percent of their net wages, parents 67 percent. The employer pays the social contributions alone, which are slightly reduced in return. Heil emphasized that companies could continue to apply for short-time work for their employees in the future. But you will return to the pre-crisis rules.

See also  How to solve the border epidemic prevention problem in Ruili, Yunnan, where the epidemic has occurred more than a year? | Yunnan Province | Ruili City | Epidemic_Sina News

You may also like

The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of...

Central America: Chatbot aims to help victims of...

Data without pathos: Russia – very bad numbers...

Captured accused criminals of extortion kidnappings and homicides...

With Markus Weingran: wallstreet:online starts daily YouTube show...

Democrats will be more visible when they don’t...

President Gustavo Petro made a call to private...

Imperial Rioja Gran Reserva: A classic Spanish marvel...

NGOs fear guarantees of electronic voting

Woman died from an accident in Aguas Blancas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy