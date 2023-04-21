The HD REMASTER version of Atlus’ immortal masterpiece “The World Tree Labyrinth” series will be released on June 1st. | New Headlines-TheHubNews

Entertainment Center / Comprehensive Report

The remastered version of the classic maze RPG series game “World Tree Labyrinth I‧II‧Ⅲ HD REMASTER” produced by Atlus is expected to be released on Nintendo Switch™ and Steam on June 1, 2023 (Thursday). In order to warm up the release, Seya Co., Ltd. will introduce the 3 games included in this article, “World Tree Labyrinth”, “World Tree Labyrinth II: The Holy Grail of Kings”, “World Tree Labyrinth III: Visitor of the Star Sea” 』The detailed content and new elements. Today is the first part of the detailed explanation of the first game in the series “The Labyrinth of the World Tree”!

■What is the “Maze of the World Tree” series?

“Maze of the World Tree” series is a 3D maze RPG game. Players can freely choose 5 adventurers and their skills from a variety of occupations, overcome the unknown maze rumored to have a huge treasure hidden in it, and draw an exclusive map while embarking on a great adventure.

The labyrinth has a complex structure and is inhabited by ferocious monsters. On the blank map, mark the passing roads, hidden shortcuts, or helpful plants and minerals, treasure chests, etc., and go to the deepest point.

In this remake of “World Tree Labyrinth I‧II‧Ⅲ HD REMASTER”, new elements such as “selection of difficulty” and “automatic map drawing function” have been added. Three types of adventures that have become more beautiful and easy to play, and dungeons reborn with high-quality, vivid and detailed graphics are waiting for players to explore.

■The origin of everything! The first series “World Tree Labyrinth HD REMASTER”

【story】

Fertile land surrounded by greenery…

There is a small town called Aetolia in a remote place.

That ordinary little town,

Since a major discovery in a certain year, it has become the most famous city on the mainland.

“Maze of the World Tree”

A huge crack in the ground was discovered on the outskirts of Aetolia.

A huge underground labyrinth of trees and seas that seems to extend into the abyss deep underground…

───Everything is in it.

Filled there with unknown flowers bearing incredible fruit,

and in forests where wild beasts never seen roam,

There is a huge treasure sleeping in it.

Anyone who has heard the rumors of the Aetolian Labyrinth,

No matter young or old, they all yearn for the sea of ​​trees.

Wealth, fame, authority…

More importantly, it is a sea of ​​trees that can satisfy the heart of endless adventure.

Even the adventure that comes with death is enough to make people plunge into it.

Today, another young man walked into the gate of Aetolia…

■Adventure guide for “World Tree Labyrinth HD REMASTER”!Let’s start by creating your favorite team

The player’s goal is to explore the sea of ​​trees to gain wealth and honor. But in the labyrinth of the sea of ​​trees called “the labyrinth of the world tree”, there are many ferocious monsters, and it is very difficult to survive alone. You need to first go to the “Adventurer’s Guild” to create your own guild, and choose your favorite adventurers from a variety of occupations, and create a dream team of up to 5 people.

【Adventurer’s Guild】

A facility dedicated to managing adventurers. In addition to logging in new adventurers, you can also reset the skills acquired by well-trained adventurers, or log in to your favorite team formation, etc.

[New elements added to the HD REMASTER version]

Regardless of the chosen occupation, the appearance of team members can now be freely selected! In order to avoid the difficulty of choosing the appearance of other professions but prefer the appearance of other professions, players can customize the appearance of the selected profession in the remake. Of course, the appearance and name can also be changed during the cultivation process.

■Job introduction for adventurers

Players can freely choose occupation and appearance, etc., and challenge the maze with a team of 5 people. You can choose from a variety of professions, such as “Paladin” who provides a shield that can be used as a partner, and “Curse Faller” who can control enemies with spells. Let’s go on an adventure utilizing this special skill while developing each skill.

In addition, in the HD REMASTER version, a new illustration has been added for each class, and there are a total of 5 optional appearances for each class.

【Occupation in the front row】

●Swordsman (balanced type)

Fight with sword or axe, be the master of melee combat. Can use a wide variety of weapons and armor, and fight with balanced offensive and defensive abilities.

Weapon Proficiency: Sword/Axe

●Paladin (specialized defense type)

A holy knight who uses himself as a shield to protect other allies. If you want to be invincible in the sea of ​​trees, the defensive skills of the paladins are indispensable members.

Weapon Proficiency: Sword/Shield

●Shadow Hunter (special attack type)

A hunter who specializes in weakening enemies with a long whip. If you can flexibly control this special ability, it will definitely increase your tactical flexibility.

Weapon Proficiency: Whip/Sword

●Samurai (specialized attack type)

A warrior who practiced the exotic swordsmanship called “Tao”. They have invincible attack power, but also regard death as a virtue, so they lack defense.

Weapon Proficiency: Knife

【Occupation of fighting in the front and back rows】

●Ranger (speed type)

A hunter who is proficient in various techniques for surviving in the sea of ​​trees. He will use the one-hit-kill bow technique and the speed beyond ordinary people to resolve the crisis of the team.

Weapon Proficiency: Bow

Bard (support specialized type)

A bard who energizes the party with song and dance. He doesn’t know anything about combat techniques, but he is a support expert who is good at strengthening his partners.

Skills: playing music

【Occupation in the back row】

●Medical soldier (recovery type)

Medical personnel who are responsible for using medical skills to heal the team’s injuries. It does not have combat ability itself, but it can heal injured partners, so it can be called an essential member of the team.

Good at technology: recovery skills

●Alchemist (attribute attack type)

A heretic scholar who studies the laws of the world and manipulates everything. Can use the three elements of fire, ice, and thunder to exert extraordinary power, and belongs to the attribute attack profession.

Skills: Alchemy

●Curse Falling Master (special attack type)

A taboo magician who uses curse words to control the will of the enemy and determine their life and death. A cursed talent is required to learn this technique, so it is rarely seen.

Skill Skill: Spell

[Playlist of the career introduction video of the first work in the series “The Labyrinth of the World Tree HD REMASTER”]

The next issue will introduce the details of the adventure in the maze. Stay tuned!

■Please make a reservation as soon as possible! Early Purchase Bonus “ATLUS Collaboration Adventurer Illustration Pack”

“The Labyrinth of the World Tree Ⅰ・Ⅱ・Ⅲ HD REMASTER” boxed version and download version (3 sets) will come with a bonus DLC “ATLUS Collaborative Adventurer Illustration Pack” that can change the appearance of team members into characters from ATLUS works Free download for a limited time as an early purchase bonus. Please seize the opportunity to enter the mobile phone and challenge the maze with your favorite characters!

■Early Purchase Bonus! Contents of “ATLUS Collaboration Adventurer Illustration Pack”

[DLC: Labyrinth of the World Tree HD REMASTER ATLUS cooperation adventurer illustration]

▲ Ringo (“Soul Hacker 2”), JOKER (“Persona 5”). (Photo/provided by the operator)

[DLC: The Labyrinth of the World Tree II: The Holy Grail of Kings HD REMASTER ATLUS Collaborative Adventurer Illustration]

▲Human Shura (“Shin Megami Tensei III NOCTURNE”) and Bear (“Persona 4”). (Photo/provided by the operator)

[DLC: Labyrinth of the World Tree III: Visitor of the Star Sea HD REMASTER ATLUS cooperation adventurer illustration]

▲ Sobi (“Shin Megami Tensei V”), Aegis (“Persona 3”). (Photo/provided by the operator)

※The image is an illustration. Product content and style may be temporarily changed without prior notice.

※ Individual purchases of individual games will come with characters that can be used in each game as early purchase bonuses.

※The screen is the content of the Japanese version of the game. Officially released products support Traditional Chinese.

【Product Information】

Product name: Labyrinth of the World Tree Ⅰ・Ⅱ・Ⅲ HD REMASTER

Game platform: Nintendo Switch™/PC (Steam)

※PC (Steam) only sells digital version

Game language: Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese・Japanese・English・Korean subtitles

Release date: Scheduled to be released on June 1, 2023 (Thursday)

Suggested price: Ⅰ・Ⅱ・Ⅲ Single game (digital version only): Taiwan 990 NTD / Hong Kong 498 HKD

Ⅰ・Ⅱ・Ⅲ Set (boxed version, digital version): Taiwan 1,990 NTD / Hong Kong 248 HKD

Game language: 3D maze RPG

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Supplementary Level 12

Copyright mark: ©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.

