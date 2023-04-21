Home » Chinese Super League: Edmilson contributes in stoppage time, three towns in Wuhan draw with Beijing Guoan at home – yqqlm
Chinese Super League: Edmilson contributes in stoppage time, three towns in Wuhan draw with Beijing Guoan at home

Chinese Super League: Edmilson contributes in stoppage time, three towns in Wuhan draw with Beijing Guoan at home

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 20 (Reporter Li Chunyu) On the 20th, the second round of the 2023 Chinese Super League started with a game. Foreign aid Edmilson’s goal in stoppage time helped Wuhan Three Towns draw with Beijing Guoan 1:1 .

In the first round of the match, neither Beijing Guoan, which is sitting in the “Xin Gongti” to usher in the new season opener, nor the defending champion Wuhan Three Towns, failed to win at home.

Less than two minutes after the start of the game, the long-range shot from the foreign aid Stan Hill from the three towns of Wuhan went slightly wide from outside the penalty area. In the 18th minute, Zhang Xizhe sent a wonderful pass in the penalty area, but it was a pity that the Guoan foreign aid Ademi who received the ball was offside first.

Changing sides to fight again, Beijing Guoan replaced Jiang Xiangyou. He showed a good state as soon as he played, activating Beijing Guoan’s offense. In the 62nd minute, Yang Liyu made a steal in the frontcourt and made a successful shot, giving Beijing Guoan a 1-0 lead. Subsequently, the three towns of Wuhan aggressively attacked, and finally Edmilson scored a goal in stoppage time, tying the score and maintaining it until the end.

On the 21st, there will be five matchups in the second round of the Chinese Super League: Tianjin Jinmen Tigers vs Zhejiang Team, Meizhou Hakka vs Shanghai Shenhua, Shandong Taishan vs Nantong Zhiyun, Henan Team vs Qingdao Manatee, Chengdu Rongcheng vs Cangzhou Lions.

