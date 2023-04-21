Xu Zhi’an’s new single “Not in vain” tears wash away the feeling and then continue to move forward. The vocal line deduces the strength to face the pain-qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Xu Zhi’an’s new single “Not in vain” Tears wash away feelings and continue to move forward Vocal line deduces the strength to face pain

Life will always experience different ups and downs. After tears and pain, you will recover. As long as you have something to say to yourself, it will not be in vain. Following “Between People” and “Between People”, Xu Zhian released a new single “Not in vain”, which is the second work released after joining Universal Music. Life is full of different challenges and hurdles, we have exhausted our efforts to make it, and therefore question ourselves. However, the journey of life is to constantly face up to difficulties, and when you look back, you will find that those past achievements are the nutrients that make you what you are today. As long as you have something to say to yourself, it can be called worthy. “Not in vain” was written by Lin Ruoning, arranged by Liu Zhiyuan, supervised by Alvin Leong, and the composer was Kobayashi who collaborated for the first time. Xu Zhian shared that this song has great meaning to him. He said: “This is a song full of positive thoughts. The song means a lot to me. Everyone has different thoughts about the past, but the most important thing is to be able to cheer up Stand up, look forward and keep going. Although it takes a little time to get this strength, but I think, as the last sentence of the lyrics says, “You can wipe it off as long as you cry / Don’t be afraid to look back” through tears Wash off your feelings.” Xu Zhian discussed the direction of the song with the lyricist Lin Ruoning, and decided to use “tears” as the theme at the beginning, but later Anzi felt that “Not in vain” felt more positive. He said: “Although tears can directly express feelings, but “Not in vain” 』Feel more positive. In the decades of life, many things have passed by in a hurry, and it is too late to feel. Sometimes it is worthwhile to look back at the past, respect yourself, and feel the emotions of the past, because you only have one life and you can do it The most important thing is to use a positive attitude to tell yourself that you are not in vain.” He continued: “During this period of time, everyone is facing different difficulties. I hope that one day, if everyone has the opportunity to hear this song when they are experiencing low ebb, they can cheer up. I think this is the most important thing for singers to do.” See also Young people and the car: only one in 8 "under 25" owns one Anzai also revealed that he is currently busy with his new work, and will hold a concert in the United States in May. He hopes to meet you on stage in the near future and share more songs with you. The MV of “Not in vain” is starring Lin Yaosheng and Feng Subo. The two good actors play the role of mother and son, and the delicate performance draws the emotions of the audience. The story tells the story of Lin Yaosheng’s parents divorced when he was young, and he faced various issues in his growth alone. Many years later, his father died of illness, which became an opportunity for mother and son to reunite. The long-buried crack in her heart resurfaced again, and the mother tried to fill the gap but was rejected by her son. In the blink of an eye, Lin Yaosheng has become a father, and gradually realized that the blood relationship cannot be changed, but the mentality can be changed. Instead of clinging to the pain in the past, it is better to let go of the present and embrace the future. In the end, the three generations of the same family showed a relieved smile and repaired Notch for years.

Life will always experience different ups and downs. After tears and pain, you will recover. As long as you have something to say to yourself, it will not be in vain.

Following “Between People” and “Between People”, Xu Zhian released a new single “Not in vain”, which is the second work released after joining Universal Music. Life is full of different challenges and hurdles, we have exhausted our efforts to make it, and therefore question ourselves. However, the journey of life is to constantly face up to difficulties, and when you look back, you will find that those past achievements are the nutrients that make you what you are today. As long as you have something to say to yourself, it can be called worthy.

“Not in vain” was written by Lin Ruoning, arranged by Liu Zhiyuan, supervised by Alvin Leong, and the composer was Kobayashi who collaborated for the first time. Xu Zhian shared that this song has great meaning to him. He said: “This is a song full of positive thoughts. The song means a lot to me. Everyone has different thoughts about the past, but the most important thing is to be able to cheer up Stand up, look forward and keep going. Although it takes a little time to get this strength, but I think, as the last sentence of the lyrics says, “You can wipe it off as long as you cry / Don’t be afraid to look back” through tears Wash off your feelings.”

Xu Zhian discussed the direction of the song with the lyricist Lin Ruoning, and decided to use “tears” as the theme at the beginning, but later Anzi felt that “Not in vain” was more positive. He said: “Although tears can directly express feelings, but “Not in vain” 』Feel more positive. In the decades of life, many things have passed by in a hurry, and it is too late to feel. Sometimes it is worthwhile to look back at the past, respect yourself, and feel the emotions of the past, because you only have one life and you can do it The most important thing is to use a positive attitude to tell yourself that you are not in vain.” He continued: “During this period of time, everyone is facing different difficulties. I hope that one day, if everyone has the opportunity to hear this song when they are experiencing low ebb, they can cheer up. I think this is the most important thing for singers to do.”

Anzai also revealed that he is currently busy with his new work, and will hold a concert in the United States in May. He hopes to meet you on stage in the near future and share more songs with you.

The MV of “Not in vain” is starring Lin Yaosheng and Feng Subo. The two good actors play the role of mother and son, and the delicate performance draws the emotions of the audience. The story tells the story of Lin Yaosheng’s parents divorced when he was young, and he faced various issues in his growth alone. Many years later, his father died of illness, which became an opportunity for mother and son to reunite. The long-buried crack in her heart resurfaced again, and the mother tried to fill the gap but was rejected by her son. In the blink of an eye, Lin Yaosheng has become a father, and gradually realized that the blood relationship cannot be changed, but the mentality can be changed. Instead of clinging to the pain in the past, it is better to let go of the present and embrace the future. In the end, the three generations of the same family showed a relieved smile and repaired Notch for years.