The Honkai: Star Railway Update Introduces New Character Yu Kong and Guide to Using Lazy Bag Application

Title: “Honkai: Star Railway” Update Introduces New Character “Yu Kong” with Game-Changing Abilities

Introduction:

The latest update of the popular game “Honkai: Star Railway” has introduced an exciting new character named Yu Kong. As the main commander of the Tianduo Division of Xianzhou Luofu, Yu Kong is an auxiliary character with four-star homoharmonic imaginary number attributes. With his unique abilities, Yu Kong greatly enhances the team’s damage output, making him an invaluable asset to players.

Character Abilities:

Yu Kong possesses several powerful abilities that make him a formidable force on the battlefield. His normal attack, “Yabus,” deals void attribute damage to the designated enemy. His combat skill, “Tianque Mingxian,” grants 2 layers of “Singing Command” to increase the attack power of all allies. Additionally, “Guan Yun Yin Yu,” his finishing move, increases critical strike rate and critical strike damage while dealing imaginary attribute damage to the designated enemy.

Key Features:

Yu Kong’s talent, “Arrow Piercing Seven Shots,” allows his basic attacks to cause additional imaginary attribute damage and increase the toughness damage of the attack. His secret technique, “Cloud and Kite Chasing the Wind,” enters a sprint state for 20 seconds, increasing his movement speed and granting 2 layers of “Singing Command” when he actively attacks the enemy. Furthermore, Yu Kong can resist negative effects once and his presence on the field increases the imaginary attribute damage dealt by all allies.

Recommended Builds and Relics:

It is recommended to use general relics that increase attack power and imaginary attribute damage in combination with Yu Kong. The “Most Recommended” relic set includes the Quick Shooter and Wastelander of the Bandit Desert, which grants increased attack power and imaginary attribute damage. The “Second Recommendation” includes Noho’s Accompanying Quick Gunner and Iron Guard, increasing attack power and reducing damage taken. The “High Difficulty Choice” is the Iron Guards Guarding the Wind and Snow, which greatly reduces damage taken and grants HP recovery and energy restoration.

Team Composition:

Yu Kong’s abilities work best when paired with certain characters. Recommended team compositions include Walter, Rakshasa, Yu Kong, and Clara or Xier or Jing Yuan. Characters with abilities that activate after a certain round, such as Seele’s “Appearance” or Clara and March 7’s counterattacks, can exploit Yu Kong’s “Singing Command” to achieve devastating damage.

Conclusion:

Although Yu Kong requires strategic team deployment or manual control to unleash his full potential, he is a valuable addition to imaginary team compositions. His abilities greatly increase the team’s damage output, making him a game-changer in battles. Players without Bronya or Tingyun are encouraged to give Yu Kong a try, as his unique abilities and adorable appearance make him an exciting character to play.

