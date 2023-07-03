Plugged ears and tinnitus: the little-known link to mental well-being

Tinnitus and plugged ears can be symptoms related to mental well-being even if they are often not associated.

Generalized anxiety disorders can lead to a number of manifestations that are typically not known or connectable, which for this reason are ignored by those who suffer from it.

There are certainly physical triggering factors, but in other cases it is a problem of stress or otherwise anxiety conditions leading to uncommon ailments.

If we told you, for example, that ‘terrible’ tinnitus and the sensation of having your ears plugged could derive from a state of anxiety, would you believe us?

Plugged ears and tinnitus: symptom of anxiety

Anxiety can be very sneaky and sometimes difficult to diagnose. In fact, the field is so extensive and can acquire different facets that it is truly impossible to reduce it to a single typology or set of symptoms.

Why Tinnitus and Anxiety Are Closely Linked

When they are perceived the sounds muffled, as if the ears were plugged, a constant whistling or tinnitus, there may be a problem that goes far beyond the physical ailment. In fact, they could all be symptoms of an anxiety disorderalso related to increased sweating, tightness, tremors, headaches, muscle stiffness, and confusion.

In such cases, therefore, they are warned humming, whistling, ringing and all noise disturbances which are really hard to sustain. The more they are present, in fact, the more anxious one becomes, unleashing a sort of closed circle because one involves the other and vice versa. The impact can be really important on people’s lives. This is why it is essential to pay the right attention and don’t underestimate the problem.

The correlation between anxiety e ears it is still under study. According to the data available to date, however, it would seem to be all linked to glutamic acid, and amino acid responsible for the transmission of stimuli in the form of electrical impulses. When there is stress it is difficult for the brain to process the stimulus. Then the passage is altered, also generating a malfunction of the acoustic nerve.

Today there are several specific therapies. Among these is the Tinnitus Retraining Therapy, which aims to re-educate the brain by bringing it back to a new condition in which it learns to ignore the background tinnitus. The therapy must be conducted for at least a year before being effective. And it is today among the most effective tools possible. Finally, in such cases it is also important to evaluate one psychological therapy to reduce anxiety and stress.

