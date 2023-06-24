Home » The Indiana Jones game is only available on PC and Xbox series – yqqlm
The Indiana Jones game is only available on PC and Xbox series – yqqlm

Machine Games and Bethesda didn’t give us much information when they revealed the upcoming Indiana Jones game. This has led to rumors of it being an Xbox console exclusive, while others claim it won’t. Now we seem to know the truth.

IGN’s Logan Factory has been following the trial between Xbox/Activision and the FTC, and as part of it, some interesting details have been revealed. That includes the fact that Indiana Jones won’t be coming to PlayStation 5. Bethesda publishing chief Pete Hines says it should, but Xbox Game Studios changed its deal with Disney after buying ZeniMax – making it a PC and Xbox exclusive agreement. Very similar to what Redfall went through.

