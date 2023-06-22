Home » EA changes its corporate structure
Technology

EA changes its corporate structure

by admin
EA changes its corporate structure

Electronic Arts is facing a far-reaching internal restructuring

Image: Maxim Abramov/Unsplash

Everything is new at EA: The publisher from California announced that it is undergoing major internal remodeling. We’ve all known the well-known EA Games logo for many years – now it’s time to get to the bottom of it. In an official statement, the company announced that a split into the two divisions EA Entertainment and EA Sports would take place in the future.

EA Sports has been used as a brand name for a number of years. For example, sports games such as FIFA, which will be called EA Sports FC in the future, or American Football are to appear there.

It gets more interesting with EA Entertainment. Basically everything that doesn’t fall under the category of sports games is concentrated here, such as Battlefield, Apex Legends or the Star Wars games. You want to „lifestyle franchises and blockbuster single-player experiences“, „mobile“ as well as “connected ecosystems for our players“ focus.

At the same time, the change of the suffix from games to entertainment offers room for speculation. Does EA have any plans to publish on other media as well? Will there also be films and series in the future? Unfortunately, there is not a word about this in the announcement.

At the same time, the retirement of Chris Bruzzo, who has been pulling the strings in the role of Chief Experience Officer at EA since 2014, is reported. It will be interesting to see where the journey will take EA, which has twice won the dubious title of “Worst Company in America” in the past.

See also  The latest news about iPhone 15!It is rumored that the "side button" will remove the new function exposure- NOWnews 今日新闻

Those: ea.com

The post EA changes its company structure appeared first on techrush.

You may also like

Startup receives investment in millions and launches protein...

Final Fantasy XVI Review – Gamereactor

Fallout 76 gets 60 FPS support for PS5...

Greentech aircraft: Hamburg and Rotterdam are planning hydrogen...

Amazon Prime Gaming: The free games for Prime...

Everybody 1-2 Switch gets ridiculous first look trailer

The curious story of Nokia

The new real-time strategy work “Alien: The Dark...

Where can I find my downloads?

Reader test: “Education” with the Anker Powerhouse 521

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy