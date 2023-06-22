EA changes its corporate structure

Electronic Arts is facing a far-reaching internal restructuring

Everything is new at EA: The publisher from California announced that it is undergoing major internal remodeling. We’ve all known the well-known EA Games logo for many years – now it’s time to get to the bottom of it. In an official statement, the company announced that a split into the two divisions EA Entertainment and EA Sports would take place in the future.

EA Sports has been used as a brand name for a number of years. For example, sports games such as FIFA, which will be called EA Sports FC in the future, or American Football are to appear there.

It gets more interesting with EA Entertainment. Basically everything that doesn’t fall under the category of sports games is concentrated here, such as Battlefield, Apex Legends or the Star Wars games. You want to „lifestyle franchises and blockbuster single-player experiences“, „mobile“ as well as “connected ecosystems for our players“ focus.

At the same time, the change of the suffix from games to entertainment offers room for speculation. Does EA have any plans to publish on other media as well? Will there also be films and series in the future? Unfortunately, there is not a word about this in the announcement.

At the same time, the retirement of Chris Bruzzo, who has been pulling the strings in the role of Chief Experience Officer at EA since 2014, is reported. It will be interesting to see where the journey will take EA, which has twice won the dubious title of “Worst Company in America” in the past.

