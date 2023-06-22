Home » Canada – US Coast Guard gives little hope in search for “Titan”
Boston (German news agency) – The US Coast Guard gives little hope in the search for the mini-submarine “Titan”, which has disappeared near the wreck of the “Titanic” since Sunday. It was not known what the knocking noises were, said a spokesman for the authorities on Wednesday afternoon (local time).

There were many ships in the area in question and they all made noises. The good news is that rescue teams are also on the road where the knocking noises were registered – these would also be analyzed further. Overall, however, it is difficult to get enough rescue workers and equipment to the search area, which is around 900 miles off the east coast of the USA. The missing “Titan” is a deep-sea submarine owned by the US company Oceangate, which has been making trips to the wreck of the passenger liner Titanic, which sank in 1912, since 2021.

The boat is said to have oxygen reserves for 92 to 96 hours, so the breathing air would be used up on Thursday morning (local time). Said to be on board are 61-year-old Oceangate founder Stockton Rush, 77-year-old Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 58-year-old aviation entrepreneur and billionaire Hamish Harding, and 48-year-old British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19 year old son. For each passenger, $250,000 is said to have been paid for the expedition to the wreck of the Titanic.

