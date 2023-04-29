The iPhone 15 series has changed to a USB-C interface! Fast charging and touching | XFastest News

Apple currently does not apply MFi restrictions to the iPhone 15 series that has fully shifted to the USB-C interface, which also means that users can charge and transfer data to the iPhone 15 series without using an MFi-certified data cable.

It was previously reported that Apple has developed a Lightning & Type-C interface IC, which will be used in the iPhone 15 models and MFi certified products to be released this year.

However, it added thatThis approach is most likely to make the new phone and new peripherals compatible with previous devices and iPhones, not just to restrict the new phone from using MFi devices.butAt present, the USB-C interface used by Apple does not have mandatory MFi certification.It’s unclear if Apple will make changes on older devices afterward.

As we all know, Apple has always used the Lightning interface, but with the development of charging technology, Apple is slowly replacing this technology. At present, many devices have transitioned to the Type-C interface, such as the MacBook currently on sale. series, iPad series and Studio Display etc.

At the same time, Apple’s official charging cable is 590 yuan a piece. Now for the so-called environmental protection, the included charger has been canceled, and the price of the charger is also 590 yuan.

The point is that Apple’s data cables are notoriously easy to break, and they will be damaged if they are not used properly, so users can only choose to buy original data cables on the official website or use third-party Lightning data cables.

If third-party manufacturers want to manufacture Lightning data cables and obtain official certification, they need to be authorized by MFi and implanted with Apple’s dedicated chips.

According to this service, Apple can earn more than one billion US dollars in additional revenue every year. Compared with environmental protection, these profits are real benefits.

That is to say, MFi has brought huge benefits to Apple both in terms of exclusivity and economics. It is almost what Apple will do to continue to use this limitation in the USB-C era.

However, it was also reported that Apple’s approach may violate EU laws. It is mentioned in the relevant EU documents: “The maximum power should indicate the sum of the power required for the radio equipment to maintain operation and the power required to achieve the maximum charging speed.”

It is reported that the European Union stipulates that mobile phones and similar radio equipment, if they can be charged by wired charging, should be equipped with a USB-C Receptacle converter.

And if they also need to be charged at a voltage, current or power above 5 volts or above 3 amps or above 15 watts, the USB Power Delivery charging communication protocol should be used.

In addition, the EU said as early as last year: “The harmonization of fast charging technology will help prevent unreasonable restrictions on charging speeds by different manufacturers and help to ensure that any charger compatible with the device has the same charging speed. .”

Perhaps affected by this, in the end Apple chose not to add MFi certification to the iPhone 15 series. also,The news also shows that the iPhone 15 series will still support 20W and 27W charging, and the charging power has not been increased after switching to the USB-C interface.

This is actually not unexpected. After all, fast charging technology has been born for many years, and Apple has not followed it up significantly, but only symbolically increased it to a maximum of 27W.

It can be said that it was limited by the Lighting interface before, but now it seems more like Apple’s conservative strategy. After all, the audience of the iPhone series is too wide. Although the fast charging technology has an excellent experience, it still has some negative effects, which is unacceptable for the iPhone with a large number of users.

Therefore, it is understandable that Apple chooses to satisfy users at the sweet spot of charging power.

source