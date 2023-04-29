NBA, Jack Nicholson returns to his seat on the sideline: he has been missing for almost two years

Celebrities never miss out on Los Angeles Lakers games, and yet the most famous one of all had been missing from the yellow-violet matches for almost two years – even before the arena where LeBron James and his friends play changed its name to become the Crypto.com Arena. The last time that Jack Nicholson had been present for an internal game of the Lakers it dates back to October 19, 2021 against the Golden State Warriors, opening game of the 2021-2022 season in the then Staples Center, before taking a long break probably due to health reasons. That of 2021 was in fact the last public appearance of the now 86-year-old actorso much so that rumors of a “recluse” life in his Beverly Hills villa had circulated about him maintaining relationships only with his children, with unconfirmed diagnoses of a form of dementia. Instead, the usual (although inevitably elderly) Jack appeared at tonight’s gamesmiling and available to be photographed (even with Tee Morant, Ja’s very present father) and to be framed by the cameras, warmly greeted by all the audience present at the arena after a video with the most iconic images of his film career were shown on the giant screens in the center of the field. What was once the norm, that is to see him present in the places that have taken his name over the years (the “Jack Seats”), instead it became a pleasant surprise. Who knows, with the passage of his Lakers to the second round, Nicholson can’t permanently take back his seat on the sideline to enjoy another playoff ride from his favorite team.