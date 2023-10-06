The Jet or the Jets? So Taylor Swift changed the search results on Google in her favor

The only one capable of fighting on equal terms with Spotifyto leave and return only after having obtained what he wanted, capable of increase the GDP of a huge country with the United States by 5 billion dollars thanks to the money raised by his Eras Tour and also to influence the opinions of millions of people, so much so that American politicians are worried about his possible entry into the field in view of the 2024 Presidential elections: Singer Taylor Swift has seemed capable of doing pretty much anything for years now. But what she managed to do a couple of days ago is frankly incredible.

In short, he participated in an event related to them in the real world keyword of something for which it is (was) much criticized online, managing to change the search results on Google for those same keywords. He did reverse engineering to the most powerful search engine in the world, in short.

google trends: the surge in searches for “taylor swift jet”

The secret is the relationship with Travis Kelce

Let’s explain: one of the few reasons the reason why Swift is not unconditionally loved by everyone is the use she makes of her private plane, with which she travels practically everywhere, with an abundance of polluting emissions and a hail of criticism. As with other celebrities, there are even pages on social media (this is one) that follow their daily movements.

Looking for “taylor swift jet” o “taylor swift jets” su Google, what comes out is precisely a snapshot of this situation: articles on the CO2 emissions of the singer’s jet, lists of all the places she has been and the alternative means by which she could have reached them and so on. That is: in reality this is what came out, before Swift did what he did.

For some time now, at least according to those in the know, the singer has started romantically dating a certain man Travis Kelce, American football player for the Kansas City Chiefs. He goes to his concerts, she goes to his games. AND where did the Chiefs play a few days ago? In New York. And what is the name of the Big Apple’s American football team? New York Jets. So now what happens if you search for “taylor swift jet” or “taylor swift jets” on Google? Than controversy, criticism, CO2 emissions there is practically no trace left and the results that come out, also in Italian and also in the section News, are all about gossip, Taylor’s love for Travis, what she did at the game, what she said, what her teammates said about him and so on. With many regards to environmentalists.

instagram: tracking Taylor Swift’s private jet

The precedents: Gwyneth Paltrow and Selena Gomez

The Anglo-Saxon press, half joking and half noteven goes so far as to speculate that the entire Swift-Kelce relationship was planned with this exact goal in mind, with an eye on the schedule and the highly anticipated Chief-Jets matchup.

Although it is unlikely that this is the case and that the singer’s communications team has gone this far (but never say never), what is certain is that Swift is not the only one who has somehow managed to transform SEO from advantage to disadvantage, as well remembered by Vulture.

Among the most curious examples, it is impossible not to mention the actress Gwyneth Paltrowwhich he would put up for sale a vagina-scented candle (for real, this is it) to change the search results on the harm done by its products to women’s private parts. Or Selena Gomez, about whose private life it is impossible to find information, because searching for “Selena Gomez single” brings up the video for her latest single. Which is obviously titled Single Soon.

