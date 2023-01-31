Home Technology The Last of Us Proves Activision Blizzard Acquisition Shouldn’t Be a Problem, Activision Exec Says – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Technology

The Last of Us Proves Activision Blizzard Acquisition Shouldn’t Be a Problem, Activision Exec Says – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

by admin
The Last of Us Proves Activision Blizzard Acquisition Shouldn’t Be a Problem, Activision Exec Says – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

It’s been fascinating to watch the events surrounding Microsoft’s planned $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard unfold. Sony and Microsoft have been using everything they can to attack each other and convince the FTC and other market bodies around the world why they think the deal should or shouldn’t go through. To that end, an Activision exec stepped into the conversation after the massive success of HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs and CCO of Activision Blizzard, Lulu Cheng Meservey said Sony’s “unrivaledIP POW, not only in games but also in TV, movies and music – can be developed into games, and existing games can be sold” is the reason why the transaction should be approved.

The stance came as Meservey said concerns that the deal would jeopardize Sony’s position as the market leader in gaming were untrue,And “Sony’s talent and IP across games, TV, film and music are strong and indeed impressive”even if the transaction is completed,“Sony was ‘the first of us’ – they’d be fine without the FTC’s protection.

Do you think PlayStation Productions is enough to offset Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition?

See also  Kindle Scribe, Amazon's ebook reader becomes a notebook

You may also like

The Crew Motorfest confirmed for 2023

Behemoth “people-friendly” version? There are two versions of...

HomePod 2 out of the box｜The sound of...

Netflix password sharing, what is Core House and...

Bungie revealed a bunch of new weapons and...

The unobtainable Playstation 5 appears, giant, in the...

Pos, cap on cash? Meanwhile in Lugano you...

Netflix password sharing, what is Core House and...

Apple HomePod second generation (2023) review: more reasonable...

Pos, cap on cash? Meanwhile in Lugano you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy