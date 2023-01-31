It’s been fascinating to watch the events surrounding Microsoft’s planned $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard unfold. Sony and Microsoft have been using everything they can to attack each other and convince the FTC and other market bodies around the world why they think the deal should or shouldn’t go through. To that end, an Activision exec stepped into the conversation after the massive success of HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs and CCO of Activision Blizzard, Lulu Cheng Meservey said Sony’s “unrivaledIP POW, not only in games but also in TV, movies and music – can be developed into games, and existing games can be sold” is the reason why the transaction should be approved.

The stance came as Meservey said concerns that the deal would jeopardize Sony’s position as the market leader in gaming were untrue,And “Sony’s talent and IP across games, TV, film and music are strong and indeed impressive”even if the transaction is completed,“Sony was ‘the first of us’ – they’d be fine without the FTC’s protection.

Do you think PlayStation Productions is enough to offset Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition?