Lazio region: she will also be present this year at Maker Faire Rome 2022 within an institutional stand of about 75 square meters in which start-ups and maker world will be protagonists, with the best prototypes created during the initiative “Waiting for Maker Faire Rome 2022”, and the winners of the latest edition of “Startupper School Academy”, in the category “Startupper among School Desks – Prototype your Idea”. On the calendar, in the three days of the Roman event, a series of important events on digital manufacturing, organized by the technicians of the regional FabLabs, together with experts in the sector. First of all the meeting “Digital craftsmanship & urban manufacturing models”, which places at the center of the debate how urban manufacturing can trigger dynamics of social and environmental sustainability. Space will also be given to circular economy and sustainability, which will be discussed during the workshop “The circular economy of makers: what is the value of circular experiments from below”. Stefano Gigli and Enrico Bassi of FabLab of Lazio Innova and of Lazio region, will describe some emblematic cases of innovations developed in the Fab Lab Opendot and the positive impact for the companies and public administrations involved: from open innovation to communication, through civic engagement and co-design. During the Lazio event Innova will present the “Global Innovators for Smart Sustainable Culture” project, with the aim of involving international smart communities and stimulating the emergence of ideas, as well as solutions, that are sustainable for the Lazio region and its cultural heritage, leveraging the protagonists of innovation, in particular makers, videomakers and gamers. A meeting will also be organized with the title “Global Innovators Talk” which will see the participation of evangelists, companies and innovators on issues concerning sustainability and the enhancement of cultural heritage. Among the scheduled events there is also a showcase of Lazio companies selected in front of a panel of international investors.

The 5 companies present on the stand

Here is the collective of companies from Lazio present in the stand of the Region:

Deep Tech S.r.l. The company operating in the field of Technological R&D will present the “Re.PET” project, an innovative chemical recycling of PET-based plastic based on the pre-industrial implementation of the prototype of the RAIGEF – Archetype Integrated Autonomous Green Eco-Friendly Reactor, already tested on a laboratory scale. The technology underlying the reactor operation allows to carry out the direct and quantitative depolymerization of the thermoplastic polymer polyethylene terephthalate by means of an innovative synthetic compound claimed in the patent.

Beaware Srl Sb Beaware is the first solution that allows you to efficiently manage the Punctual Tariff (TP) and cut the costs of urban waste collection by up to 50% in rural areas. The software manages the calculation of the tax with a discount for citizens who produce less waste and plans a more efficient collection, thanks to the IoT tracking of production. The goal is to cut CO2 emissions with optimized logistics and encourage the separate collection of citizens with gamification, transparency and tax discounts.

Flim Labs The company develops devices and software for the use of fluorescent light in non-invasive analyzes. It is a state-of-the-art biophotonics technique which, thanks to its ability to detect functional changes within the cellular microenvironment, is mainly used in life sciences and biomedicals for cancer, tissue and stem cell diagnostics, as well as for the evaluation of the efficacy of drugs and vaccines. Its use has also shown promising results in food processing technology, materials science and the environmental science sector.

Heremos Srl The company is the author of the “Smart Band” that can monitor heart rate, respiratory rate and arterial blood saturation in real time. The solution will be certified as a medical device in the clinical setting and aims to become the reference tool for remote patient monitoring. Soon it will also be possible to detect temperature, blood pressure and pain felt.

Vr Tourism Srl The Start Up presents “Museum in Box”, a project that aims to help museums and public bodies in promoting their cultural treasure through the use of immersive and VR technologies, thus anticipating the arrival of the metaverse. This is the first concept in Italy regarding the production of cultural content using immersive technology and VR.

The prototypes made during the Faber Schools of “Waiting for Maker Faire”

In the Active Spaces of Bracciano, Colleferro, Ferentino, Latina, Rieti, Rome, Viterbo, Zagarolo, headquarters of the regional FabLabs, services and equipment were made available to the participants of the 8 Faber Schools to encourage opportunities for meeting, “community building” and allow the realization of projects and prototypes, with the assistance of expert technicians.

Here are the 8 prototypes ready to be presented to the public of Maker Faire 2022 at the Lazio Region stand.

Faber School Bracciano: digital manufacturing processes

The Faber School of Bracciano presents “DaSc.Al. Lamp”, a lamp created from food waste and wood, whose only non-biodegradable parts are the 4W LED bulb and the wire. Here the participants were able to learn the complete workflow of a prototype developed in digital manufacturing: from the idea to the design using CAD software such as Fusion360, up to the preparation of the various parts with a Trotec Rayjet laser cutter.

Faber School Colleferro: the design and digital manufacturing of sustainable, modular and modular furniture

The project concerns a series of sustainable furnishings, made with cardboard derived from the local production cycle of the Apea Regionale Cartoneco, a network dedicated to the reuse of industrial waste materials, and cut with a co2 laser. These are exhibitors designed in modules to be modular, versatile and adaptable to every need. The FabLab thus becomes the hub of a local supply chain.

Faber School Ferentino: equipment for the conservatory and recording studios

It is a “musical pyramid” and acts as a microphone holder base. Placeable on any flat surface without resorting to the use of a rod, like a sort of Theremin, the device was made using Arduino.

Faber School Latina: renewable energies, wave motion as a source

It is called “Turbine Wells 2.0” and is a scale prototype of a wells turbine, a special device capable of drawing energy from the wave motion of the sea, made with FDM 3d printing using PLA filaments.

Faber School Rieti: digital manufacturing at the service of pastry

The Faber School of Rieti presents “Mountain Bites”, a package of chocolates whose main objective is to accompany the tourist to discover the attractions of the territory of the province of Rieti. Born from the idea of ​​transforming a souvenir into an experience, in addition to being an energetic snack to be consumed, it allows the visitor to obtain information and maps of the paths to follow directly inside the packaging itself. Doing so increases the usefulness and prolongs the use of the product, reducing the waste of material due to the frequent disposal of food packaging.

Faber School Rome: competitive robotics, design your robot and take part in the challenges

Fight with different strategies depending on the mechanism they are equipped with. This is where the idea of ​​the two 3D printed mini robots was born, made from the design of the robot, complete with the electronics and programming necessary to control them. Developed through the use of ESP-32 microcontrollers, they are programmed with Arduino IDE.

Faber School Viterbo: from craftsmanship to digital manufacturing

The Faber School of Viterbo presents the “mixed technique lamp” with irregular shapes. The lower part, cubic, was printed using the Delta Wasp 40100 Clay with ceramic mixture and is empty to allow the housing of the bulb, as well as the components that support it. The upper part, on the other hand, was manufactured with a PLA FDM printer. Sculpture and design are entirely digital.

Faber School Zagarolo: high fashion tailoring meets digital manufacturing

The Faber school of Zagarolo presents 3 tailored products. The first is called “Bag-t?” and it is a bag that comes from the inspiration of the “bent?”, Japanese “kit” for take-away food, and from the intent to transform two-dimensionality into three-dimensionality, thanks to cuts and folds. The second, “Legami”, is a deconstructed shrug with geometric cuts and engravings. The third instead, “Sperimental Hood” is a “five panel” model hat made with nylon and reflective technical fabrics.

The winning prototypes of the latest edition of “Startupper School Academy”

Startupper School Academy is the Lazio Region program that promotes entrepreneurship and creativity in Lazio’s Higher Secondary Education Institutes, created every year by Lazio Innova in collaboration with numerous partners. Below are the winners in the Startupper section among the School desks – “Prototype your idea” category.

IIS Nicolucci-Reggio Isola del Liri (Frosinone)

It’s called “Akyama” and a project that offers the experience of a space journey even from the sofa at home.

It consists of a virtual hub in the metaverse, thanks to which users can select one of the trips always available in the catalog, buy the ticket and leave for their journey.

IIS Celestino Rosatelli Rieti

The “Recycled rover” is an educational kit that allows the construction of a model of a space rover using recycled material. The prototype was designed to bring young people closer to STEM, developing skills on coding and science subjects.

IIS Enzo Ferrari Hertz Roma

“Zefiro” is a device that detects air quality such as co2, tVOC, temperature, humidity and presence of gas. The data is saved in a database and can be viewed via the web interface.