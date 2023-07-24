Home » The Life of Charles 2 is out on Paramount+…
The Life of Charles 2 is out on Paramount+…

The Life of Charles 2 is out on Paramount+…

The autobiographical series of Carlo Verdone, Life with Charlesreturns with Season 2 exclusively on Paramount+. The release date was announced today at the Giffoni Film Festival 2023, where the celebrated actor and director participated in a panel with young fans, together with Saint John e Ludovica Martino.

Vita da Carlo tells the personal and professional story of Carlo Verdone, played by himself, between successes and difficulties, loves and friendships, encounters and clashes. The series is a production by Luigi and Aurelio De Laurentiis for Filmauro. The script bears the signature of Pasquale Plastino, Ciro Zecca, Luca Mastrogiovanni and Verdone himself. The latter alternates directing together with Valerio Vestoso (Being Gigione, 2018).

Life of Charles 2: the release is set for September

In the cast of the second season, in addition to Verdone, there are many well-known faces from Italian cinema and television. Between these Max Tortora, Monica Guerritore, Stefania Rocca, Claudia Gerini, Christian De Sica, Gabriele Muccino e Maria De Filippi. There is also no shortage of international guest stars, such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic. To complete the cast there are Maria Paiato, Fabio Traversa, Caterina De Angelis, Antonio Bannò, Filippo Contri, Stefano Ambrogi, Claudia Potenza, Giada Benedetti, Sergio Forconi, Teresa Castello, Corrado Solari, Olga Rossi, Nina Pons, Sofia Bistacchi e Mita Doctors.

Vita da Carlo Season 2 will be released on September 15 in exclusive streaming on Paramount+.

