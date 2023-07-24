Jorge Macri: “I am concerned about the low level of participation”

After the defeat that Juntos por el Cambio suffered in the municipal elections of Córdoba this Sunday, July 23, particularly in the provincial capital, the pre-candidate for head of Government of the PRO, Jorge Macrianalyzed the result and expressed concern about the low level of participation in the voting.

“I am concerned about the low level of participationsomething that has been happening in general,” said the former mayor of Vicente López on Sunday night and, regarding the Cordovan elections, he lamented: “It is a shame that Together for Change did not win. We could make a very good quartermaster“.

Thus, he expressed his disagreement with the high level of abstention during the voting: “It worries me not because that means that you win or lose, but because legitimacy is also built on participation. I don’t like that some transmit to others the right to choose for them,” said Macri in dialogue with José Del Río in Business community (LN+).

“Those who are not going to vote are giving more power to another. Non-participation is always bad,” remarked the Buenos Aires Minister of Government and pointed out: “The coalition must reflect on the reason for its defeat and above all why there was up to 10% less citizen participation. There are many people who decided not to go.”

In addition, Macri expressed his concern that the scenario is replicated in the city of Buenos Aires due to the implementation of the concurrent election system that stipulated Horacio Rodriguez Larreta:

“I want to invite the people of Buenos Aires to participate, in an election that is going to be a bit complex because they are going to have to elect the President and Head of Government on the same day, with two different systems. I am concerned that there is not so much information“, he commented.

Jorge Macri in the campaign: “I’m going to have a conflict with the piqueteros”

“I was touring the city of Buenos Aires and many people told me ‘and your ballot baby’, and I say ‘no, you have to go vote on the screen’ and they tell me ‘and then how is it, how do I vote?’ We are all going to have to spend time preparing people for a vote that will have two moments and it is important that they participate in both categories,” he added.

On the other hand, the pre-candidate for head of Government of the PRO also pointed against the ruling party and criticized them for carrying out a “campaign of fear” in view of the PASO on August 13. “It is common for Kirchnerism to try to generate fear regarding change. The great fear they have is losing power“, he assured.

“These are people who have never been anywhere other than politics, the State and they feel that if they are left without that little place in the world they will not know what to do with their lives“, he expressed.

“People are looking for people who manage, who provide solutions and that is what I bring,” he said about his candidacy.

In this regard, the Buenos Aires Minister of Government made reference to the campaign against former President Mauricio Macri in 2007 and noted: “When one analyzes the State we have in the city of Buenos Aires, it is a State with more education, more health, with security. It has to be an efficient State that prioritizes the real priorities of the people“.

“There is a discussion in society and in the media that is the role and size of the State, and political spending,” said the former mayor from Buenos Aires and expanded: “I think that the PRO came to bring a flag of rebellion regarding the waste of the Statewhat is the role of politics and we have to challenge ourselves again in that sense”.

Likewise, he took up the criticism of Kirchnerism and fired: “They have dynamited the entire society with the level of inflation we have. Kirchnerism speaks for its rostrum but it would be good if they did a real mea culpa, because when one makes a wrong diagnosis of reality, the problems are never corrected. They have destroyed the middle class.”

How and when will the “concurrent elections” be in the City of Buenos Aires

In turn, regarding the elections in the province of Buenos Aires, Macri was consulted about the high measurement in surveys that the current governor has Axel Kicillofwho seeks re-election, and stated: “Let’s see if it’s competitiveI am convinced that we are going to beat them, that our PASO is going to be attractive”.

“In the sum of votes we are going to win”insisted and stressed that both Diego Santilli as Nestor Grindetti They are good candidates who can fight the Buenos Aires governor at the polls.

Finally, he spoke about his candidacy for head of the Buenos Aires Government and the development of the campaign and concluded: “I have experience in management, people value it. People are looking for people who manage, who provide solutions and that is what I bring. Some talk more about me than what they have to do about the City.”

AS/ff

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

