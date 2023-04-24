Home » The life-weaving passive skill of “Overwatch 2” has been removed and many revisions have been made, but fortunately, “Big Tree Guard” is still alive | 4Gamers
“Overwatch 2” (Overwatch 2) Thailand’s new auxiliary hero “Weaving Life” has attracted the attention and discussion of many players since it was launched in April. Obviously, the negatives outweigh the positives. For this reason, the Blizzard team will make a number of corrections and updates this week , including removing Weaving Life’s original passive skill “Parting Gift”.

Weaving Life is a hero that is very fun to play, but fun does not mean useful, because the player community often compares his abilities with other support heroes in various aspects, such as his main healing ability “Healing Bloom” because it is full of The self-slowing when it can be used has been criticized by many players, and its healing amount of 65 HP is also the focus of discussion.

After just two weeks, the lead hero designer Alec Dawson recently announced on Twitter the next wave of changes, the amount of ammo for Healing Bloom will be increased to 20 rounds, and the charging slow effect will last for 1 Seconds (it is said to be tentative and may be changed).

In addition, the spread range of the replaced attack move “Thunder Arrow Rain” will be tightened, and the maximum healing amount of the ultimate “Tree of Life” will also be increased to 1200, and the healing amount of each wave of Tik will also be increased to 75. However, the passive skill “Farewell Gift” of Weaving Life has been removed. Some players think that the passive healing effect of this move is often eaten by the opponent’s assassin.

As the discussion of life weaving has become the focus of the community recently, Aaron Keller, the director of “Overwatch” also revealed through an announcement recently that the winning rate of weaving life in low-level is much higher than that in high-level. Many factors make this hero It’s more difficult to balance after launch, but Blizzard has made some optimization changes for the control of the card player.

These changes will have significant changes to the operation of Weaving Life, but overall, the two most well-known funny memes of Weaving Life in the game have not been affected. , as well as turning the cart robot into a “big tree guard” from the mass extinction.

My friend just discovered that you can put Lifeweaver’s Ult on the robot!
by u/i__am__bored in Overwatch

The first wave of changes to the new hero “Weave” in “Overwatch 2” is expected to be implemented on April 25, overseas time. For details of the changes, please refer to Blizzard’s official website.

