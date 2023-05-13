ROG Ally processor AMD Z1 Extreme running points: multi-core ahead of i7-1360P, GPU slightly higher than Radeon 780M

ROG officially released the first AMD Z1 Extreme handheld processor. The processor specifications are basically the same as the R7 7840U, but it is specially optimized for the handheld.

Now, foreign media NoteBookCheck has published the test results of this processor.

Let’s look at the CPU performance first. In Cinebench R23, the Z1 Extreme scored 1779 points for single core and 14960 points for multi-core, which is a big improvement over the previous generation R7 6800U, and its multi-core performance is also ahead of i7-1360P.

In terms of GPU performance, in 3DMark FireStrike and Time Spy, Z1 Extreme’s core display scores are 2-3% higher than R7 7840U’s Radeon 780M core display average score.

AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Specification Information

Basic Specifications Platform Handheld Product Series AMD Ryzen™ Processors Series Products AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Processor Core Number 8 Execution Threads 16 Maximum Overclocking Clock Up to 5.1GHz Base Clock 3.3GHz Total L2 Cache 8MB Total L3 Cache 16MB AMD Configurable Features Consumption (cTDP)9-30W

Graphics Card Specifications Display card core number 12