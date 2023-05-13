The modern context is unquestionably rich in specific peculiarities that seek various ways to make food more palatable, even “useful” for the body in the officinal / medical phase: almonds have been an extremely coveted “good” for centuries, even if only with the 19 th century their use has become truly widespread as it is an edible seed that is often used in the kitchen for the preparation of sweets, but not only. Several recent studies have also highlighted some peculiarities related to the radicalized consumption of almonds before meals.

What happens to those who eat almonds before meals? Here are the consequences

Almonds have an excellent satiating power, and naturally correspond to natural fats, extremely useful for the body. On the other hand they are quite caloric so the daily amount should not exceed, in most cases, about 20 – 30 almonds per day.

Remaining on this daily amount, the intake of fibres, monounsaturated fats, and mineral salts such as zinc and magnesium can represent a useful compendium of nutrients for the nervous and immune systems without negatively influencing body weight.

Almonds are currently the focus of various researches which seem to highlight a positive contribution for those suffering from high blood sugar and significantly above average glucose levels, however not “alone”, but as part of a balanced diet, they can reduce high blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia) during a day.

Over time, a fairly continuous consumption of almonds, following the limiting dictates mentioned above, can also increase, at least in theory, glucose control.

However, these are studies “in progress” which may in any case be subject to changes, but it is undoubtedly true that within the limits, the consumption of almonds, perhaps starting with breakfast (many athletes use them before exercises), is in any case positive in what has been bringing significant benefits for a long time.

Eating almonds before meals is also useful for reducing the sense of hunger.