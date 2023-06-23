The most important news about bikes and e-bikes

The Eurobike 2023 is currently taking place in Frankfurt am Main. At this trade fair, manufacturers of e-bikes, bicycles, parts, clothing and accessories will present their innovations for 2024.

The Eurobike only started last year. From June 21st to 25th, organizer fairnamic wants to put future trends, products and innovations from all areas of the bicycle industry on the big stage. More than 1,900 companies from 62 countries are presenting their innovations this year, cycling.de reports.

We show some of the most interesting news that companies have presented at the fair so far.

my Boo: New e-city bike made of bamboo

The Kiel bike manufacturer my Boo presented its new city bike Bia E5000 at the Eurobike 2023. The special thing about the my Boo bikes: The frames of the companions are made of bamboo. They were created together with a social project in Ghana. For the new city bike, the company has completely revised the previous bamboo frame and equipped it with an even more closely meshed flax plate structure at the connection points. The bike features Shimano’s E5000 motor and a 504 watt hour battery. The bamboo bike is to come onto the market at a price of 3,999 euros.

Otinga: Hybrid backpack and bike bag

The Berlin company Otinga showed a combination of bicycle bag and backpack at the fair. According to the company, it should be possible to quickly replace this bag in its function. An advantage of this design is that the back is always protected, clean and dry while driving. It has a patented conversion function and a Clickfix mount.

Convertercycle: From city bike to cargo bike in just a few steps

InLock: bike lock for the handlebars

InLock, a Hungarian bike company, has developed a new, “invisible” lock system that can be integrated into the handlebar ends of a bicycle. The lock is easy to use and suitable for a variety of bicycles. InLock also offers a foldable bicycle lock that can be stowed in the bicycle seat rod.

PeaLock: lock with GPS tracker

Another company at Eurobike 2023 focusing on bike lock innovations is Czech-based PeaLock. The company has developed an electronic lock that has a motion sensor, an integrated alarm and a connection to the user’s mobile phone. The second generation lock also has a GPS tracking system and can be locked using an NFC card or an app.

GinkGo Bikes: A particularly light cargo bike

A strong focus at Eurobike 2023 is primarily on cargo bikes. One provider is GinkGo Bikes from Sweden. The company is introducing a very light cargo bike with two standard wheel sizes. According to the manufacturers, the bike weighs only 14.3 kilograms. It is robust and can be operated like a normal bicycle. The bike was shown in a racing bike and a mountain bike version.

Stromer solid-state battery

Another important topic at the trade fair: e-bike batteries. The German provider Stromer stood out here. The company presented what they claim to be the first bike battery prototype with a solid cell. The aim is to be ready for the market in three to five years. By then, the costs should be so low that a maximum ten percent additional price compared to conventional lithium battery packs can be expected. Solid cells promise up to 50 percent weight reduction compared to lithium variants, significantly higher charging strengths and a greatly increased charging safety.

Schwalbe Green Marathon – bicycle tires made from recycling

Of course, sustainability is a top priority for providers of bicycles and e-bikes. With the Green Marathon, the German tire supplier Schwalbe is presenting a bicycle tire that consists, among other things, of used car tires. Schwalbe states that the tire consists of around 70 percent recycled materials in addition to fair-trade natural rubber. The production of the new Marathon should also save more than a third of CO2 emissions compared to the previous model.

Eurobike 2023 runs until Sunday, June 25th. All further information about the trade fair can be found here.

