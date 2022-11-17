Taiwan independent game team SIGONO announced today that “OPUS: Longmai Changge” is officially launched in the App Store. “OPUS: Song of Dragon Veins” is the third work released by SIGONO after “OPUS: Bridge of Soul” and “OPUS: Project Earth”. It inherits the spirit of the OPUS series and hopes to convey a story with warmth in sadness.

“OPUS: Longmai Changge” produced by Taiwanese independent game team SIGONO has a high score of 90 points on the international game scoring website Metacritic, and has many international recognitions: the first “New York Times” in Taiwan’s history. “Honor” Webby Award game category winner, recommended by CNN’s sister station CNN Underscored, honorable mention for the Independent Games Festival Awards 2022 Narrative Award, the largest independent game competition in the United States , etc.

The player will play the role of Li Mo, an exiled aristocrat, and take risks with Ada, a witch abandoned by war, to experience love and loss, and face crisis together. However, the seemingly beautiful meeting turned out to be a regret in their lives. Can old Li Mo see his lover for the last time?