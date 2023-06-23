The new “Glowing Pikmin” is here! “Pikmin 4 Trial Edition” that can play the prologue of the story is confirmed to be launched! -funglr Games

New trailer released! This time you can take Pikmin to explore at night!

In the preview of “Pikmin 4” released on “Nintendo Direct 2023.6. 21”, “New Pikmin” appeared, as well as “Night Adventure” and “Dangdoribatoru”.

New “Glowing Pikmin”

New “Glowing Pikmin” Nintendo ホームページ

In the previous work, it was impossible to explore at night when the primitive creatures became fierce, but in this work, it is finally possible to explore at night.

Therefore, the new “Glowing Pikmin” is here. Will explore the night world with players!

Nintendo homepage

The new glowing Pikmin will only appear at night.

Although it has no wings, it can float in the air, and has a unique attack method in the form of a large light ball. It’s not the same as the birth method that required pulling up Pikmin before.

Then actually play and see, to confirm the truth!

Nintendo homepage

During the night exploration, ferocious protozoa will attack the “glowing nest” where precious essences can be collected.

With the power of glowing Pikmin, protect the “glowing lair” from protozoa!

The “Dangduo Battle” that plays the role of worrying appears

Nintendo homepage

During the exploration process, a character with a leaf on his head will challenge the player to “don’t worry about fighting”.

“Dangduosi Battle” is a 1-on-1 Dangduosi duel. Play “Dangduosi” to give instructions to Pikmin and Ou Qing. If you carry more things than your opponent within the time limit, you will win.

It is necessary to increase the number of Pikmin or move items according to the situation at the time.

Move more items and strive for victory!

Even beginners can have peace of mind!Two-player play and rewind possible

Engo shooting Nintendo homepage

Carrying items with Pikmins, and sometimes fighting protozoans, players who are new to the Pikmin series may feel a little uneasy, right?

In “Pikmin 4”, two people can play together.

2P players can use the pointer to aim at the protozoa and use “エンガ撃”, or use items to support 1P players.

Let’s continue the game story while becoming stronger!

Nintendo homepage

Pikmin has always fought against primitive creatures without hesitation and bravery, but sometimes they will be eaten or knocked down by electricity, fire, etc., and players will lose Pikmin.

The number of Pikmin is limited, and if they are eliminated, it will be a chore to pull them out again.

At this time, as long as the time is reversed to 1 minute earlier, you can continue to challenge again.

Players can reverse time from the menu, if the challenge fails, please try again!

“Pikmin 4 Trial Edition” is confirmed to be released!And the old Pikmin

Pikmin 4 trial version Nintendo ホームページ

“Pikmin 4” will be released on July 21, 2023 (Friday). This will be the first new work in 10 years after the previous work. Many people may be unfamiliar with this series.

I just want to try the game, but the purchase threshold is a bit high, so how about playing the trial version first?

Before the release of “Pikmin 4”, “Pikmin 4 Trial Edition” will debut on June 29, 2023 (Thu)!

In the trial version, players can start playing from the beginning of the story just like the full version.

If you play the trial version and pass the level, you can get special codes in the official version, which really kills two birds with one stone!

In addition, the archives of the trial version can be transferred to the official version, so those who plan to buy the official version can also play the trial version first and enjoy “Pikmin 4” earlier!

“Pikmin 4” is the designated software for the limited bonus “Nintendo Game Voucher” for Nintendo Switch Online members.

Although the premise is that you must join Nintendo Switch Online, players who are expected to purchase the official version can consider using the “Nintendo Game Exchange Coupon” to purchase “Pikmin 4”.

HD versions of Pikmin 1 and 2 are now available!

Nintendo homepage

In addition, “Pikmin 1” and “Pikmin 2” released on GameCube will be available in HD version on Nintendo Switch from June 22, 2023 (Thursday)!

The HD version improves the convenience of pulling and throwing Pikmin, making it easier to play!

Moreover, the combination of “Pikmin 1” and “Pikmin 2” “Pikmin 1+2” is also launched together.

Each is priced at JPY 3,000 / HKD 219 when purchased individually, but as a bundle you can get both games for JPY 4,980 / HKD 359.

Buying a set is much cheaper than buying individually, so if you have a plan to buy, then please buy a set!

The combination version of “Pikmin 1+2” will be released on September 22, 2023 (Fri).

For the latest news about “Pikmin 4”, please go to Nintendo’s website to confirm.

